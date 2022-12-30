$76.9 Billion Worldwide Ambulance Services Industry to 2027 - Players Include Acadian Ambulance Service, Air Methods, America Ambulance Services and Babcock International

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambulance Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ambulance services market reached a value of US$ 45.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 76.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.98% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Ambulance, or paramedic, services refer to the emergency medical facilities used to transport patients that require immediate attention due to an illness or accidental injury. The ambulance services are ported to the site using specialized vehicles on the ground, air and water.

These services are connected and integrated with communication and transportation networks, hospitals, trauma centers, specialty care centers and rehabilitation facilities to provide optimal care to the patients. They are used for both emergency and non-emergency situations and are integrated with tools for Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) for the patients.



Ambulance Services Market Trends:



Significant growth in the healthcare industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing incidents of road accidents, natural calamities and medical ailments that require immediate medical attention are providing a thrust to the market growth.

As the geriatric population continues to rise, the need for ambulance services is also increasing considerably for both unscheduled and irregular non-emergency and emergency situations. Moreover, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the demand for ambulance services in the healthcare centers.

Additionally, the advent of multi-specialty ambulances that are equipped with innovative tools and equipment to provide prompt and high-quality care to the patients is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Various healthcare centers are also adopting air ambulances to transport patients with infectious diseases and critical conditions with enhanced convenience, flexibility and safety for the patient. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies to promote public health, along with extensive improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Methods Corporation, America Ambulance Services Inc., Babcock International Group PLC, BVG India Limited, Dutch Health B.V., Falck A/S, Global Medical Response Inc., London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, Medivic Pharmaceutical PVT LTD and Ziqitza Healthcare Limited.



