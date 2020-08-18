76 Encore RV Resorts and Thousand Trails Campgrounds Earn TripAdvisor's 2020 Travelers' Choice Award
Aug 18, 2020, 11:58 ET
CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds, which provide travelers opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations around the country, announced today that 76 of their properties received the newly named 2020 TripAdvisor® Travelers' Choice Award. Of the 76 winning properties, 74 are repeat winners while two are receiving the award for the first time. Encore and Thousand Trails have 15 locations that are now considered TripAdvisor Hall of Fame Winners for receiving the prestigious award for at least five consecutive years, including both Thousand Trails Orlando and Rancho Oso RV Resort which have earned the distinction the last six years.
Each year TripAdvisor aggregates all the reviews, ratings, and saves that travelers share from across the globe and uses the information to spotlight the very best with the Travelers' Choice awards. Winners represent the top 10% of businesses on TripAdvisor worldwide.
"Our teams work very hard to deliver the best in campground hospitality and we are all excited to have 76 of our properties recognized with the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award," said Pat Zamora, Vice President of Marketing for Encore and Thousand Trails. "The annual recognition really sets the quality of our RV resorts and campgrounds across the United States apart and honors the tremendous work of our management teams across our portfolio."
Guests can visit RVontheGo.com to book RV sites and a range of unique accommodations including yurts, cabins, cottages and even tiny houses, with a variety of features and amenities to complement every vacation.
The Travelers' Choice Award accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.
About Encore and Thousand Trails
Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds are part of a network of more than 190 RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising more than 80,000 sites. Encore, Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. For more information please visit RVontheGo.com.
