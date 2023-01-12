76% of Americans Are Dissatisfied with the Way Things Are Going in America!

Only Voters Can Change the Direction America is Heading. Here is How!

RICHLAND, Mich., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a small village in Michigan, there is a 79-year-old American who has authored a book and developed an unheard-of system which will unite voters and fix America's problems. Dennis Bowersox is the founder of the Vote With Power organization which helps voters from all political parties unite, use common sense, and common ground to help fix Americas problems and get the country back on the path voters want.

Dennis has developed a groundbreaking communication loop system between elected representatives and their constituents which provides voters with a voice to make their wishes count.

This unique organization, Vote With Power can fix America's specific and government's systemic problems. These problems are destroying democracy and freedom.

Members of Congress can be influenced to work cooperatively with their voters to gather the information representatives need to fulfil their oath of office.

This is a revolutionary process to get representatives to truly represent the voters over their party. This process will alter the toxic political landscape.

The benefit representatives will get by using this new system is to have a consistent high quality communication process through which the elected officials can know how their constituents want to be represented. By voting in accordance with their voters' wishes the representatives will build job security.

Voters in each state will benefit by having their representatives motivated and have a system to inform, answer, listen to, respect, and represent them.

The communication loop will influence representatives to start fixing America's specific problems such as inflation, gas prices, the border crises, violent crimes, indoctrinating educational curriculums, drug and human trafficking.

America's forefathers built the representative democracy, to ensure government would represent the people. The design was built on the premise of, for and by the people. Our democracy has eroded to a point of Congress representing their party, big money donors and corporation lobbyist. The political landscape diluted America's core values and has altered the way America is being governed.

It's time for change! Voters can get informed and involved by going to votewithpower.com

If you are interested in more information, please Contact Denny Bowersox at (269) 203-6616 or email [email protected]. Visit our web site: http://votewithpower.com

