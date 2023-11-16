76% of Americans Say Inflation Will Impact Holiday Spending, Givex Survey Shows

News provided by

Givex

16 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

Consumers are increasingly choosing gift cards as gifts this year, especially as businesses offer more promotions, deals and discounts to combat shoppers' inflation fatigue.

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Givex, the cloud-based global customer engagement and business insights platform, has released the Givex 2023 Holiday Gift Card Survey and insights into consumer trends for the upcoming holiday shopping season. The data came from a survey commissioned by Givex of over 1,000 Americans, with a focus on American consumer shopping behavior and trends for the 2023 holiday season.

According to the Givex 2023 Holiday Gift Card Survey, inflation will indeed impact the gift-giving plans of 76% of respondents this holiday season, a 10% increase from 2022. This proportion varies only moderately with income — 79% of those with a household income below $50,000 agree, as do 69% of those with an income of $100,000 or more.

"In the current economic climate, people are understandably being a bit more cautious with their holiday spending," said Mo Chaar, the Chief Commercial Officer at Givex. "Businesses that understand these current consumer trends can tailor their offerings accordingly. Gift cards, for example, can become a vital tool for businesses this holiday season — they offer shoppers a simple way to ensure that the money they spend on gifts matches what their loved ones actually want. Keeping these customer preferences in mind can help businesses boost their holiday sales and improve overall engagement."

Key findings from the survey include:

Early Shopping Trends Amidst Inflation

  • Nearly half of the consumers (49%) are responding to economic pressures by shopping earlier, with intentions to capitalize on the influx of promotions kicking off as early as October.

The Digital Gift Card Surge

  • 70% of respondents say they are more likely to purchase a digital gift card than a physical gift card for someone else, a 6% increase from 2022.
    • About one-third of Americans (32%) prefer to receive a digital, rather than a physical, gift card.
    • This proportion is higher among those aged 18-34 (39%) than those 55 and up (24%).
  • Givex data indicates that this shift isn't just about convenience but a broader move toward digital shopping experiences, with enhancements like animations adding a personalized touch to digital gifting.

Credit and Restaurant Gift Cards in High Demand

  • Nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents chose credit card gift cards as their preferred option to receive.
    • With a 3% increase from the previous year, restaurant gift cards stand out as the second most coveted gift card type.
  • Half of Americans plan to invest at least $100 in gift cards this holiday season.

Cyber Monday Overtaking Black Friday in Popularity

  • According to Givex data, Black Friday gift card shopping is decreasing Year Over Year (YOY) (value sold was down 13.8%), while Cyber Monday gift card shopping is increasing YOY (value sold was up 14.2%).
    • 30% of all gift card sales for the year take place between Black Friday and Christmas Eve.

As the holiday shopping season peaks over the next couple of months, inflation will certainly impact American spending, which is why gift cards remain in high demand. The 2023 Givex Holiday Gift Card Survey findings enable business owners to make strategic and timely decisions to maximize their revenue potential this holiday season.

For more information about Givex technology, visit givex.com.

About Givex

The world is changing. Givex is ready. Since 1999, Givex has provided technology solutions that unleash the full potential of engagement, creating and cultivating powerful connections that unite brands and customers. With a global footprint of 128,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries, Givex unleashes strategic insights, empowering brands through reliable technology and exceptional support. Givex's integrated end-to-end management solution provides Gift Cards, GivexPOS, Loyalty Programs and more, creating growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes and industries. Learn more about how to streamline workflows, tackle complex challenges and transform data into actionable insights at www.givex.com.

SOURCE Givex

Also from this source

LK Bennett Leverages Givex Technology in Collaboration with Thrift+

LK Bennett Leverages Givex Technology in Collaboration with Thrift+

As corporate sustainability remains an ongoing priority, Givex solutions enable merchants to develop programs to drive positive change TORONTO , Nov. ...
Givex Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Givex Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

For Q3 2023, revenue increased 7% to $19.6 million, customer locations increased 9% to 128,000 and Q3 net loss dropped 71% from $3.4 million in Q3...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.