76% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Large Format Printers Market: By Technology and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Large Format Printers Market Share in Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry is expected to increase by USD 331.91 million from 2020 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 76% among the other regions. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for large format printers. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The large format printers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Agfa-Gevaert NV- The company offers wide range of large format printers such as hybrid printers, flatbed printers, roll-to-roll printers, and more.

Canon Inc.- The business segments of Canon Inc. involves Office, Imaging system, and Medical system. The company offers large format printers such as PlotWave 7500 printer with scanner express IV scanning unit and others.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.- The company offers wide range of large format printers such as OnsetX Series, SpyderX Series, and others.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The large format printers market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for large format printers market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The presence of major laser printer manufacturers will facilitate the large format printers market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Large Format Printers Market Driver:

Growing adoption of UV-curable ink:

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rise in the adoption of UV-curable ink. UV curing offers efficient curing of inks using high-intensity UV light. The growth in the adoption rate can be attributed to advantages such as slow heat generation, a faster curing process, and the high durability of the UV-curable inks in outdoor conditions. These advantages of UV-curable inks resulted in high productivity and reduced ink consumption and operational costs. Considering different benefits offered by UV inks, multiple industries are adopting UV-curable inkjet printers.

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rise in the adoption of UV-curable ink. UV curing offers efficient curing of inks using high-intensity UV light. The growth in the adoption rate can be attributed to advantages such as slow heat generation, a faster curing process, and the high durability of the UV-curable inks in outdoor conditions. These advantages of UV-curable inks resulted in high productivity and reduced ink consumption and operational costs. Considering different benefits offered by UV inks, multiple industries are adopting UV-curable inkjet printers. Large Format Printers Market Trend:

Rising adoption of latex ink:

The rising adoption of latex ink is another factor supporting the large format printers market share growth. HP was the first vendor to launch it in the market. Ricoh and Mimaki have also started adopting it. The latex ink is a water-based polymer that is bonded to the substrate by heat. Latex ink does not need air purification or solvent extraction. The output of the latex paint is odorless, which makes it suitable for indoor applications like wallpaper. Another advantage is outgassing, wherein the release of gas that was absorbed or trapped in the material can be avoided. The disadvantage of latex printers is pre-and post-print heating to cure the media, which leads to high energy consumption when compared with other inkjet technologies. Due to the high temperature, there are chances of damage to some substrates. Latex ink is a new ink and has a high chance to gain popularity in the market due to the advantages mentioned above.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Barcode Label Printer Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The barcode label printer market size is expected to grow by $ 1.01 bn and record a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2025. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Multi-functional Printer Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The multi-functional printer market's share is expected to increase by USD 4.92 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Large Format Printers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 331.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Kyocera Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Roland DGA Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., and Xerox Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio