MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachelle Zola, a 76-year-old advocate for racial equity, is approaching the culmination of her profound 825-mile pilgrimage, which began in Chicago, Illinois, on April 2, 2024. Rachelle will arrive in Montgomery, Alabama , on Thursday, September 12, where a city event will commemorate the end of her walk — honoring the leaders and martyrs of the Civil Rights Movement, and celebrating those who are doing the ongoing work today.

76-Year-Old Woman To Complete 825-Mile Walk for Racial Liberation in Montgomery on September 12, 2024. Post this Rachelle Zola as she nears completion of her 825-mile pilgrimage for racial liberation. She will be arriving in Montgomery September 12, 2024.

"Only when we imagine a liberated world can we reconcile and accept our accountability to create it," says Rachelle. "This pilgrimage is about celebrating our diverse cultures and healing together from the deeply rooted racism in our country."

Reflecting on Sonya Massey's death, Rachelle's walk raises critical questions: Where does our country stand on racial equity? In the midst of a divided election season, which direction will America choose? We've learned that having a Black president isn't enough — ongoing healing is needed for individuals and communities.

Rachelle's journey has captured the hearts and minds of hundreds of thousands along the way , with her TikTok posts garnering more than 1+ million views and 100k+ likes. Throughout this pilgrimage, Rachelle has engaged in 1,000+ conversations about racial equity, held 35 restorative dialogue circles and partnered with 50+ organizations committed to justice and equity. She has collected 172+ personal stories on quilt squares from individuals she has met, which will be woven into a quilt of narratives that represents these diverse experiences.

During this six-month odyssey, Rachelle is performing her one-woman show, LATE: a Love Story, produced by Theatre Y in Chicago. Each performance culminates in a dialogue circle that fosters intimate, uncensored conversations about race and justice in America. These dialogues are a testament to the power of vulnerability and the importance of shared stories to heal and unite communities. To continue this legacy and momentum, monthly dialogues circles will be hosted by Theatre Y in Chicago and online.

As Rachelle reaches Selma, and then Montgomery, she extends an open invitation to join her on this journey: attend Late: a Love Story at the National Voting Rights Museum in Selma , join the September 12 event in Montgomery , register for one of many upcoming performances or host a performance. This is the end of the pilgrimage but not the end of her journey. It's a call-to-action for all of us to continue the work of racial liberation and justice.

late.love website

late.love press

SOURCE Theatre Y