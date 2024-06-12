76-Year-Old Woman Walking 754 Miles from Chicago to Montgomery for Justice

Rachelle Zola in the heart of her pilgrimage – walking and performing her one-woman show, LATE: a Love Story

CHICAGO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachelle Zola, a 76-year-old woman, embarked on a profound pilgrimage on April 2, 2024 , walking from Chicago, Illinois, to Montgomery, Alabama. She has walked more than 400 of 754 miles , while engaging in dialogue with hundreds of people about ending racism in America today and performing her one-woman show, LATE: a Love Story.

In a post-George Floyd, DEI-allergic world, where does America's national reckoning with racism live? How do we make space for everyone's story during a contentious election year? What is the ongoing role of allies and advocates?

Rachelle Zola is halfway on her 754-mile pilgrimage for justice. She'll be in Tennessee for Juneteenth.

During this six-month odyssey, Rachelle addresses these questions through her performance of LATE: a Love Story , produced by Theatre Y . Each show culminates in an intimate dialogue circle after Rachelle vulnerably shares her own story, interwoven with narratives from ten friends, most of whom identify as African Americans. Driven by love and reverence for those reshaping her perspective, she invites people along her route to join in conversation, reflection and action-oriented solidarity.

The experience "exemplifies the possibility of a more united United States through uncensored dialogue and unwavering honesty," says participant Lisa W. Through listening and learning, Rachelle continues to bear witness to the present-day injustices faced by Black Americans.

People inspired to host a performance or walk alongside her – including mayors, civic groups, universities, places of worship – should contact Rachelle directly at 720-609-9069. Rachelle will be in Dickson and Nashville, Tennessee, for Juneteenth, and reach Montgomery in mid-September . All are invited to join an upcoming performance or request to schedule one.

This pilgrimage is about creating a world where our diverse cultures are celebrated, and we heal together from the deeply rooted racism in our country. Rachelle says, "Only when we imagine a more liberated world can we reconcile and accept our accountability to create it. Racial liberation means truly seeing each other and freely being ourselves."

Rachelle Zola: Facilitator, Author and Advocate for Racial Equity

Rachelle is a lifelong advocate – from working with children with special needs and their families to her current work. She's captured national attention and continues to make waves. In 2021 Rachelle garnered recognition for a 40-day hunger strike demanding Congress pass H.R.40 - Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act. With a vision that builds upon centuries of work to imagine a more loving world, Zola inspires communities to confront injustices and work for liberation and compassion.

