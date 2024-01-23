76th RIVERSIDE COUNTY FAIR & NATIONAL DATE FESTIVAL RETURNS ON FEBRUARY 16 FOR 10 DAYS

FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO REMAINS PRESENTING SPONSOR

IT'S A DATE!

INDIO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a date! The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is back for ten days, starting on Friday, February 16, and running through Sunday, February 25, at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio.

Continuing its legacy of supporting entertainment throughout Greater Palm Springs, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino has agreed to support the annual Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival as its Presenting Sponsor through 2027.

After several years without the Fair & Date Fest due to the pandemic, 2023 saw the successful return of the event under new management: Pickering Events LLC. "Fantasy Springs Resort Casino's unwavering support of the Fair & Date Fest speaks volumes to their role not only as a leading entertainment venue in the region but as a dedicated patron of community-based festivities," said Fairgrounds CEO Chris Pickering. "For 75 years, the Fair & Date Fest has been the largest event in the County centered on celebrating community achievement. Each year, hundreds of thousands of guests enjoy Blue Ribbon competitions, cute farm animals, live music, and of course, delicious date treats and fair food."

"Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is proud to be the long-standing Presenting Sponsor of the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, a wonderful family tradition and premier event in the Coachella Valley," remarked Jay Chesterton, Interim General Manager of Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. "The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians enjoy giving back to their local community by providing premium entertainment. The Fair & Date Fest has delivered cheers and thrills for 75 years; this new deal ensures our role as Presenting Sponsor will extend beyond a third of the event's history." The upcoming Fair & Date Fest marks Fantasy Springs Resort Casino's 25th year as Presenting Sponsor.

"Like the Fair itself, our resort and casino have something for everyone: gamblers, golfers, fine diners, and fans of big-name entertainment, from country, R&B, and rock to soul, Latino stars, and comedy greats," continued Chesterton.

This year, live musical acts at the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival include Smash Mouth and Diamond Rio. Guests will also enjoy the ever-popular attractions of Monster Trucks and Pro Rodeo, plus new delicious date treats!

Originating as a festival to celebrate the end of the annual date harvest, the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival customarily welcomes over 250,000 guests each February. In addition, the Fairgrounds hosts various community-focused events all year long, ranging from multi-day festivals to private events.

Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival Dates & Hours of Operation

Friday, February 16: 3:00 - 10:00 pm

Saturday, February 17: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Sunday, February 18: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Monday, February 19: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Tuesday, February 20: 3:00 - 10:00 pm

Wednesday, February 21: 3:00 - 10:00 pm

Thursday, February 22: 3:00 - 10:00 pm

Friday, February 23: 3:00 - 10:00 pm

Saturday, February 24: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Sunday, February 25: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

For more info about the festival, please visit

https://www.datefest.org

Guests can now purchase advance tickets online at www.datefest.org for significant savings and to avoid long entry lines once at the Fairgrounds.

ATTENTION MEDIA

Media credentials will be required to attend this event. For advance or on-site interviews, and to obtain onsite media credentials, please email [email protected] or [email protected]

