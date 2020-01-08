77% of Employees Are Happy in Their Coworking Space

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People are happy overall in their coworking space, showing that businesses don't need a traditional office space to have satisfied employees, according to a new survey from Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform.

More than three-fourths of coworking employees (77%) are satisfied with their coworking space.

Clutch found the top five benefits of coworking spaces are:



1. In-office perks such as coffee, snacks, social events, and games (94%)

2. Convenient location (57%)

3. Opportunity to interact with other businesses (55%)

4. Increased flexibility (53%)

5. Sense of community (51%)

Coworking spaces give companies the benefits of a workspace without the high costs of a traditional office space.

"Not having to worry about the internet working, the light bill, [or] the cleaning of the bathroom allows us to focus on running our business," said Nick Kolbenschlag, managing partner of Crown Wealth Group, which works at a coworking space in Charlotte, N.C.

Businesses that work in a coworking space can spend more time focusing on important tasks, such as increasing revenue or earning more clients, instead of maintaining an office.

Coworking Spaces Offer Perks Beyond Workspaces

The top perk of coworking spaces doesn't involve a traditional workspace — 94% of coworking spaces offer additional in-office perks such as:

Coffee and tea (71%)

Snacks/meals (56%)

Networking/social events (45%)

Sit-stand desks (39%)

"Fun" elements such as games (30%)

Gyms/exercise facilities (26%)

Pet-friendly amenities (26%)

The perks most coworking spaces offer help employees feel a connection with their shared office space.

"There are pingpong tables, kitchenettes with coffee and espresso, and most necessities to cook and clean," said Matt York, a real estate investor for Queen City Buyer in Cincinnati. "Although it is not my home, it sure feels like home while I'm there."

Coworking Spaces Build Connections

Businesses of all sizes can build connections with others in their coworking space.

More than half of people say coworking spaces provide the opportunity to interact with other businesses (55%) and a sense of community (51%).

"Working in a shared office with other businesses and industries gives you the opportunity to learn firsthand how other businesses operate," said Craig McGlynn, chief operations officer of Showingly, which operates out of a coworking space in Denver.

Coworking Spaces Offer More Flexibility Than Traditional Offices

Most coworking spaces provide a variety of workspaces, from individual desks to private rooms. About 53% of coworking employees say flexibility is a benefit of their shared office space.

"My company has two private offices, but we often break out into the larger open spaces available as well as use the provided conference rooms when needed," said Aaron Luther, senior growth manager at AlltimePower in New Orleans.

Clutch's 2020 Coworking Survey included 501 people who have worked in a coworking space in the past 12 months.

