77% of Healthcare Organizations Surveyed Have Implemented Virtual Reality (VR) to Support Medical Training - or are Planning to; What are Some of the Use Cases?

News provided by

Virti Inc

16 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Three Examples Illustrate How Hospitals and Medical Universities are Using VR Software to Train Providers and Future Providers

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey conducted by Virti found that more than three-quarters of healthcare organizations have implemented (34%) or plan to implement (43%) virtual reality (VR) technology. The survey polled 211 U.S. healthcare workers responsible for implementing such tools for training – many of whom are themselves credential providers.

Such promising adoption rates naturally lead to the question: How are healthcare institutions using transformational technology and immersive training like VR combined with artificial intelligence (AI)? 

The survey revealed a broad range of use cases including pre-operative preparation, sharing best practices for medical procedures – and even soft skills development like communication and empathy. Virti supplemented the survey with qualitative interviews with medical professionals who are currently piloting VR and AI to add firsthand context to the findings.

Below are three illustrative examples:

1. Major teaching hospital in NYC finds time for training resident doctors with XR

A hospital simply can't ask its 80 anesthesiology resident doctors to take an hour off from work to complete a training module. Extended reality (XR) is helping the hospital explore new ways to deliver both hard skills – Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) certification – and soft skills training like communication and empathy – which residents can complete at a time of their choosing.

2. University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) prepares future providers for patient conversations with AI-powered simulations

UTMB has piloted VR simulations as part of its healthcare curriculum across five schools including Medicine, Nursing and Respiratory Care. Students get practical experience assessing patient safety and conducting patient interviews with a VR-based avatar that's been programmed with generative AI. This gives students simulated clinical experience, which they would not receive otherwise.

3. HTC VIVE is transforming medical education with virtual reality

HTC VIVE helps hospitals and medical universities implement and use VR technologies around the world. So far, they have trained 2,500 medical professionals and students to use VR software to build 183 different courses. These courses cover a wide range of topics from Da Vinci robotic surgical training – to facilitating difficult conversations with patients diagnosed with cancer – to managing violence in the emergency room.

"Study after study demonstrates that medical professionals learn new concepts faster and retain more of what they've learned when they are immersed in a learning environment like virtual reality," said Virti CEO Kurt Kratchman. "Whether it's doctors joining a preceptorship to learn an innovative new surgical procedure from a top surgeon – or a university training our future healthcare providers – virtual learning experience has a proven impact on clinical performance."

Virti has additional customer case studies available online. These include healthcare examples as well as other verticals such as logistics and e-commerce.

A copy of the survey report is also freely available for download here: "Endless possibilities: How healthcare is using virtual reality and AI for learning and development in 2023."

About Virti

Virti's cutting-edge platform provides virtual reality and artificial intelligence (VR/AI) to give your team the power to create immersive learning experiences inspired by your real world. Whether it's managerial skills or warehouse safety, traditional training can be difficult to scale, expensive, and unable to recreate real-life scenarios. Ready to start creating environments where your teams love learning? Visit www.virti.com to learn more. 

Media Contact:
Frank Strong
+1 202-352-5920 (also on WhatsApp)
frank@swordandthescript.com

SOURCE Virti Inc

Also from this source

Learning and Development Professionals Employed in Healthcare Say "Possibilities are Endless" for Generative Artificial Intelligence; 88% See Potential

Learning and Development Professionals Employed in Healthcare Say "Possibilities are Endless" for Generative Artificial Intelligence; 88% See Potential

Most learning and development (L&D) professionals employed in healthcare in the U.S. have high hopes for generative artificial intelligence (AI)....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.