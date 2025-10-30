77% of Healthcare Quality Leaders Say They Are Not Fully Prepared for TEAM 2026 Requirements, New C8 Health Report Finds

C8 Health's survey reveals that "knowledge chaos" undermines quality improvement at acute care hospitals, impeding alignment with CMS's Transforming Episode Accountability Model

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C8 Health ( www.c8health.com ), the first best practices implementation platform for clinical teams, announced today the official publication of a new report, " The State of Quality Improvement in Healthcare. " The findings reveal an alarming gap in readiness for CMS's Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM) , with 77% of healthcare quality leaders admitting they are not fully prepared for this next phase of value-based care.

The report, which is based on a national survey of 100 U.S. healthcare quality leaders at acute care facilities, examines the systemic issues preventing hospitals from achieving consistent care quality, from fragmented information systems to staff burnout. It also highlights how AI-powered best practices implementation platforms can help hospitals accelerate quality improvement and meet evolving CMS performance expectations.

Key findings from the report include:

77% of healthcare quality leaders are not fully prepared for TEAM 2026 requirements

76% cite knowledge chaos—fragmented systems, inconsistent training, and lack of protocol visibility—as the top barrier to success

64% do not feel fully empowered to implement meaningful change

61% believe AI can reduce burnout and improve care consistency

TEAM applies to more than 700 acute care hospitals beginning in January 2026, tying Medicare payments to hospitals' ability to demonstrate standardized, measurable, and reproducible care delivery across complex episodes. The model's goal is to encourage hospitals to coordinate care across surgical teams and care settings, while improving outcomes and reducing costs. Because it's built on lessons learned from earlier models, institutions with the option to stay on BPCI-A and CCJR models through 2030 are preparing for the shift.

"The TEAM 2026 deadline is closer than many hospitals realize," said Ariella Shoham, Chief Marketing Officer of C8 Health. "Affected institutions are being challenged to reduce the cost of care while improving outcomes — now with higher financial stakes. Unfortunately, our survey shows that most organizations are not ready for TEAM-level accountability because they are drowning in knowledge chaos. Quality leaders need AI-powered solutions that bring the right knowledge to the point of care."

To access the full report on "The State of Quality Improvement in Healthcare," visit www.c8health.com/lp/survey-report-healthcare-quality-improvement.

