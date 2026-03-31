77% of Travelers are Planning Summer Trips, but Rising Accommodation Costs Are Changing How They Book

Savvy's 2026 travel survey finds strong summer demand but increasing frustration with rising lodging costs and opaque pricing on major booking platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers are gearing up for summer trips, but many say rising accommodation costs and inflated fees are changing how they book. A new nationwide survey from Savvy , a direct booking marketplace for vacation rentals, found that 77 percent of travelers plan to take a leisure trip between June and August 2026.

Additional data highlights the most popular travel months, booking timelines for accommodations, and how rising costs are shaping travel budgets and driving greater interest in direct booking for transparency and savings. The survey polled more than 1,000 U.S. travelers in February 2026.

The survey results show that travelers are becoming more strategic about where and how they book accommodations as prices continue to climb. Nearly half of respondents expect accommodations to account for between 25 and 40 percent of their total travel spending this summer, and 47.5 percent expect to spend more on lodging than they did last year.

"Nearly half the travelers we surveyed expect to spend more on lodging this summer than they did last year," said Eric Goldreyer, founder and CEO of Savvy. "That kind of cost pressure doesn't just affect budgets, it changes behavior. People are asking questions before they book that they weren't asking two years ago. They want to know exactly what they're paying for."

Travelers are Planning Earlier and Spending Strategically

The survey highlights that travelers are planning earlier than in previous years. More than 20 percent of respondents say they have already booked their accommodations for summer travel, while nearly two-thirds expect to book by May.

July is the most popular travel month, with 34.5 percent of travelers planning trips during that time, followed by June and August. Despite rising costs, travelers are not abandoning summer travel. Instead, many say they are adjusting their booking strategies to stretch their budgets further. Common strategies, per the survey, include:

Booking directly with property managers

Using loyalty programs

Choosing flexible travel dates

Setting price alerts to track accommodation costs

If accommodation prices were lower, travelers say they would redirect those savings toward experiences, upgrades, or extending the length of their trip.

"What gets me excited about this is pretty simple," added Goldreyer. "When a family saves three or four hundred dollars on a booking, that's real money. Another night, something they almost skipped, a meal they'll talk about for years. That's the whole point of Savvy. Keep the money where it belongs."

There is Growing Demand for Transparency in Travel Booking

Savvy's findings suggest growing consumer demand for transparent pricing and direct communication with hosts, two areas where travelers say traditional booking platforms often fall short. Many respondents say they prefer booking options that allow them to communicate directly with property managers and see clear, upfront pricing before completing a reservation.

Direct booking platforms like Savvy connect travelers directly with professional property managers, helping guests avoid inflated service fees while maintaining direct communication with hosts throughout the booking process.

For more information about Savvy and its direct booking marketplace, visit savvy.com.

About Savvy

Savvy is the direct booking marketplace where professional hospitality meets savvy travelers. Savvy connects frustrated guests, tired of unnecessary fees and inconsistent host experiences, with professional property managers who are passionate about creating exceptional guest experiences. With over 150,000 professionally managed properties, Savvy offers transparent pricing, zero service fees, and consistently elevated stays, saving travelers up to 20% per booking while ensuring the quality they deserve.

For professional property managers, Savvy means complete control over guest relationships, pricing, policies, and service. This is where professional hospitality is rewarded, not commoditized, and where exceptional service creates sustainable business growth.

Contact: Keagan Smith

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

248-761-0340

SOURCE Savvy