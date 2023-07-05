777 HYPERCAR, BORN IN MONZA PRESENTS THE LOUNGE AND THE FIRST PROTOTYPE AT THE AUTODROME

News provided by

777 Hypercar

05 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

A RESEARCH CENTRE AND AN EXPERIMENTAL VERSION WILL BE CREATED

MONZA, Italy, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday 7 July in Monza will mark the official start of the 777 hypercar project. It will be the occasion to inaugurate the 777 Motors Lounge, a multimedia open space that is located at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, adjacent to the monument celebrating the racing driver Juan Manuel Fangio.

July 7 will be the date on which the definitive version of the first 777 hypercar prototype will be presented to the public, with permanent presence in its headquarters at the Temple of Speed

Construction of 7 777 hypercars

777 hypercars will be produced in a limited edition of 7 units for track use only (€ 7.000.000), combining the best of automotive excellence: Dallara, who is handling the engineering, aerodynamics and production aspects, Gibson Technology, supplier of the naturally aspirated V8 engine, and Sparco, who is creating the clothing line. The lines of the 777 hypercar were born from the pencil of Umberto Palermo Design.

777 hypercar Unit-000, an experimental laboratory of new technologies

In 2025, 7 units of 777 hypercar will be produced for customers, and at the same time 777 Motors will build 777 hypercar Unit-000, the experimental version which will be a dynamic laboratory on four wheels equipped with the most advanced autonomous driving technologies, AI drivers, virtual coaching.

777 hypercar Unit-000 will be built in partnership with PoliMOVE, Ascari and Indy Autonomous Challenge.

To create 777 hypercar Unit-000, a new international research centre will be built which will welcome and make use of engineering centres and universities from all over the world, as well as technologically advanced companies, for a fruitful open-source collaboration.

- Picture is available at AP -

Press: [email protected]; [email protected]

+393756976450

SOURCE 777 Hypercar

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.