78% of Employees Didn't Notice a Change in Their Company's Diversity in 2020, Despite Increased Attention to the Benefits of DE&I

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-thirds of American employees (66%) consider their company somewhat or very diverse according to a new survey from The Manifest, a business news and how-to website.

In comparison, only 15% of workers do not believe their company is diverse.

Nearly 80% of employees in the U.S. said their company's diversity did not change in 2020, according to a new study from The Manifest. Benefits of workplace diversity vary, but the top ones are learning from co-workers, creativity, and a sense of belonging, according to The Manifest's study.

Experts say that when employees judge if their workforce is diverse, they consider if they feel personally comfortable at their company and if they work with colleagues from different backgrounds and experiences.

Diversity Largely Hasn't Improved in 2020, but Experts Say There's Hope for 2021

Despite the spotlight on diversity and inclusion following George Floyd's death, employees have not noticed an increase in diversity in their own workplace. More than three-quarters of workers (78%) have seen no change in their company's diversity over the past 12 months, according to The Manifest's study.

Business professionals believe there's hope for increased diversity in the future. Bisma Farrukh, a marketer for One Day Event, an insurance company, said that events such as the death of George Floyd happened recently, so companies are still creating strategies to increase their diversity. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic tumult have reduced hiring, making it more challenging to quickly diversify a workplace.

Still, Farrukh believes that employees will observe more diversity in the future. She said that companies will eventually make more diverse hires, in part because employees are becoming more comfortable in diverse workplaces.

Millennials Prioritize Diversity for an Improved Feeling of Belonging

Diversity in the workplace is becoming a priority for America's youngest workers. More than half of millennial employees (57%) say workplace diversity improves their sense of belonging — a priority for the newest in the workforce.

Fewer than half of baby boomer (48%) and Generation X (45%) employees agree that diversity fosters a feeling of belonging.

However, a majority of all American employees (59%) believe that diversity helps them learn more from their coworkers.

Other benefits cited by a minority of workers include increased creativity (46%), increased company pride (44%), and feeling safer at work (34%).

Diversity allows for employees to learn from each other and solve problems through innovation.

Julia Spence is the business development manager for LivaFortis, a biotech startup. LivaFortis is a women-owned business, and each of its five employees are from a different country.

"In meetings, we all have unique experiences to draw on," Spence said. "We can take the best ideas from different countries and continents and be highly innovative."

Despite not seeing improvement over the past year, diversity is increasingly cited as a benefit to the workplace by America's employees.

