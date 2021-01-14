78% of organizations to increase print security spending following a dramatic drop in IT confidence in enterprise print infrastructure security

BURGESS HILL, England, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringdale®, the provider of FollowMe®, the leading print management solution for Enterprise and Government organizations today announces the results of new research in a report titled "Global Print Security Landscape, 2020" from the analyst firm Quocirca. While the advent of the COVID-19 global pandemic in 2020 has had a major impact on business operations and accelerated the adoption of new digital technologies, 77% of organizations reported that printing will be a very important or critical aspect of their business in the coming 12 months.

Download the Quocirca, Global Print Security Landscape 2020 report to access the comprehensive findings relating to; finance, professional services, public sector, industrial and retail vertical segments.

Overall, the report highlights a dramatic drop in the level of confidence in print device and associated print infrastructure security which is justified given that 64% of organizations reported they had experienced print related data losses in 2020.

Organizations globally appear to recognize that unsecured print devices and associated print infrastructure remain a threat as 78% of those surveyed said they will be increasing print security spending in the next year.

The Quocirca report highlights that many organizations are leaving themselves exposed to potential data breaches and non compliance. The report also shows that just 19% of organizations are classified as "print security leaders" and in general, print security investment remains a lower priority in the IT security agenda as IT managers focus on email and cyber security, leaving a potential security hole.

"Given the significant high level of concern relating to security risks and a down shift in the level of confidence expressed by enterprises, there is a need to take action to ensure critical business services such as printing do not become the next infiltration vector," says Eric Crump, Director of Strategic Alliances at Ringdale. "The latest print security report, commissioned by Quocirca, helps IT leaders raise awareness of potential security risks, and the measures that can be implemented to reduce exposures."

