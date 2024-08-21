78% of Tech Leaders Are Worried About SaaS Security Threats, According to a National Survey from Onymos

Findings highlight critical priorities and threats amidst the growing adoption of SaaS and cloud services in software and application development

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onymos, developer of solutions transforming Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for software and application development, today announced the findings of its SaaS Disruption Report: Security & Data. It reveals that over three-quarters (78%) of technology leaders are concerned about security threats in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for application and software development.

The report presents the security insights obtained from an online survey of 300 application and software development, IT, and security leaders conducted by Onymos and Enterprise Strategy Group. The survey aimed to gain a deeper understanding of the processes and priorities in application and software development among midmarket and enterprise organizations in the United States, including the use of SaaS solutions as well as security and data privacy.

The SaaS Disruption Report: Security & Data findings emphasize that enterprises prioritize data privacy and security. However, their reliance on SaaS solutions continues to put them at risk, posing significant challenges related to data privacy and security. In fact, Gartner has predicted that 45% of organizations globally will have experienced attacks on their software supply chains by 2025. The report reinforces this projection, with nearly half (45%) of tech leaders reporting that they have experienced a cybersecurity incident through a third-party SaaS solution in the past year.

Additional key findings from the report include:

Security (72%) and data privacy (65%) are the most critical priorities in the app development process





Nearly all (91%) tech leaders believe retaining data within custom-built, internal applications is crucial





Only 36% of tech leaders run all of their applications on-premise or on private clouds

"Today, SaaS is integrated into every aspect of application and software development, serving as a tool to accelerate overall development processes and as an essential component or plug-in for specific solutions or products. While it can help drive innovation and efficiency, it also presents risks. For instance, when companies purchase a SaaS solution to expedite the creation of an application, they must provide data access to the third-party SaaS provider in exchange. By granting this access, enterprises face risks such as cyberattacks and accidental data leakage," said Shiva Nathan, Founder and CEO of Onymos. "As we increasingly rely on SaaS to develop our business-critical applications and software, we must reconsider how we approach SaaS data privacy and security. It is no longer acceptable to require companies to hand over their data in exchange for key functionality or faster time-to-market."

"Onymos' research highlights the growing security concerns surrounding SaaS applications. By identifying the critical need to retain data within internal applications, they've uncovered a significant gap in the market," said Jon Brown, Sr. Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group.

The full report and an infographic can be found at Onymos.com.

To learn how Onymos can help address the data privacy and security challenges brought by SaaS, visit Onymos.com.

A second report will be released later this year, highlighting findings around common application and software development processes, priorities, and challenges among U.S.-based midmarket and enterprise organizations.

About Onymos

Onymos is the developer of solutions transforming Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for software and application development. Its suite of more than 20 foundational software components enables enterprises to build innovative and differentiated web, mobile, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications with unmatched speed, quality, value, and security. Onymos is trusted by top brands, including Albertsons, CVS, Walmart, and Vapotherm. For more information, visit onymos.com, and join the conversation on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

