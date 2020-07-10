$784M Industrial Radiography Markets, 2025
Jul 10, 2020, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Radiography Market by Imaging Technique (Film-based Radiography, Digital Radiography), End User (Petrochemicals & Gas, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Aerospace, and Automotive & Transportation), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial radiography market is estimated to grow from USD 532 million in 2020 to USD 784 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.
Major factors fueling the growth include increasing demand for NDT services in automotive and aerospace industries, advancements in software that are integrated into radiography systems, stringent regulations by various governments regarding industrial safety and product quality, and the preventive maintenance of industrial equipment.
The key players in the market include 3DX-Ray LTD (U.K.), Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Bosello HT (Italy), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), FujiFilm Holdings Corporation, and Others.
Market for digital radiography to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
The market for the digital radiography technique is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Digital radiography is the latest development in industrial X-ray imaging, requires less time and effort, and the output is highly reliable; therefore, it is in greater demand in almost all the industries. Digital radiography offers many benefits over film-based technology such as saving of time, greater dynamic range, wider exposure latitude, post-processing capabilities, and image manipulation.
Automotive & transportation end user to hold major share of industrial radiography market in 2025
The automotive & transportation end user is expected to hold the majority of market share in 2025. The automotive sector is developing rapidly and is focusing more on high-value proposition along with cost reductions. Industrial radiography tools have become invaluable in these efforts as they provide manufacturers the ability to engineer products of higher quality with tighter tolerances, while also providing them a way to inspect the products during the production process. Further, the growing focus on automotive production and infrastructure development in an emerging region has boosted the growth of the industrial radiography market for the automotive and transportation end user.
North America to continue to be largest market for industrial radiography during forecast period
The adoption of industrial radiography equipment is high in North America due to well-developed manufacturing, mining, aerospace, and automotive & transportation industries in the region, which are the major application areas of industrial radiography. Similarly, the production of oil in this region has boosted the growth of the region's petroleum industry, which has applications for industrial radiography in its day-to-day operations.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Basic Components of Industrial Radiography
7 Industrial Radiography Imaging Process
8 Industrial Radiography Market, By Imaging Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Film-Based Radiography
8.3 Digital Radiography
8.3.1 Computed Tomography
8.3.2 Computed Radiography
8.3.3 Direct Radiography
9 Industrial Radiography Market, By Radiation Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 X-Rays
9.3 Gamma Rays
10 Industrial Radiography Market, By Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive
10.3 Oil & Gas
10.4 Aerospace & Defense
10.5 Manufacturing
10.6 Power Generation
10.7 Others
11 Industrial Radiography Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Rest of Europe
11.4 APAC
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Rest of APAC
11.5 RoW
11.5.1 South America
11.5.1.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Middle East
11.5.3 Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Industrial Radiography Market Rank Analysis
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Competitive Situation & Trends
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 General Electric
13.1.2 Fujifilm
13.1.3 Nikon
13.1.4 Shimadzu
13.1.5 Comet Group
13.1.6 Anritsu
13.1.7 Mettler-Toledo
13.1.8 Perkinelmer
13.1.9 3DX-Ray
13.1.10 Bosello High Technology
13.2 Other Key Players
13.2.1 Mistras Group Inc.
13.2.2 American Testing Services
13.2.3 Ashtead Technology Ltd.
13.2.4 Applied Technical Services Inc.
13.2.5 Nordson Dage
13.2.6 TUV Rheinland AG
13.2.7 North Star Imaging
13.2.8 Thales Group
13.2.9 TWI
13.2.10 Teledyne DALSA
