79% of Americans have less than $1,000 to spend on the 2025 holiday season, Achieve survey finds

Achieve's annual Season of Spending Report reveals debt concerns and regrets about past financial missteps have many consumers hunkering down for the 2025 holidays

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 4 in 5 (79%) of consumers have less than $1,000 set aside for the 2025 holiday season and over half (52%) expect to incur debt that will take months to pay off, according to the results of a new survey by Achieve , the leader in digital personal finance.

Charts from the 2025 Season of Spending report published by the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights think tank.

The 2025 Season of Spending report, published by the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights think tank, reveals 26% of households haven't set aside any money for holiday spending, leading many consumers to rely on credit cards, buy now, pay later loans and other forms of debt to get by this year. Other key findings from the survey include:

29% of respondents plan to take on less than $500 in holiday debt, 11% expect their bills to be between $500 and $999, and 12% expect to owe more than $1,000.

54% believe they will not need any time for their finances to recover from the holidays, while 30% believe they'll be back on track no later than March and 16% expect it will take them until April or later.

60% of consumers aren't spending money on out-of-town travel this holiday season, while 25% expect to spend less than $500 on transportation and lodging and 15% plan to spend over $500. This suggests consumers who are traveling for the holidays are more apt to rely on lower-cost options like personal vehicles, bus carriers and passenger rail over airlines and staying with family and friends rather than at hotels.

Strapped for cash 79% of consumers have less than $1,000 on hand for holiday expenses, including one-in-four who don't have any money set aside $0 26 % $1-$249 21 % $250-$499 15 % $500-$999 16 % $1,000 or more 21 % How much money do you currently have saved that you plan to or could spend on holiday expenses? n=1,000 (Total does not equal 100% due to rounding) Source: Achieve Center for Consumer Insights

Most Americans aim to curtail holiday spending

More than half of consumers expect to keep the same number of gifts and other purchases they will buy (55%) and spend about the same amount (51%) as they did during the 2024 holiday season. In addition, 32% plan to buy fewer gifts and other holiday purchases in 2025 and 28% expect to decrease their 2025 holiday spending from a year ago. Only 14% plan to buy more gifts this year, while just 20% expect to increase holiday spending in 2025.

Subdued spending

Number of gifts and other holiday purchases Amount of money spent Increase 14 % 20 % Stay the same 55 % 51 % Decrease 32 % 28 % How will the amount of money you spend this holiday season change in 2025 compared to 2024?

How will the number of gifts and other purchases you make this holiday season change compared to 2024? (Totals do not equal 100% due to rounding) n=1,000 Source: Achieve Center for Consumer Insights

"In a year marked by economic uncertainty, price hikes and high interest rates, most households are heading into the 2025 holiday season cautious about their spending," said Achieve Center for Consumer Insights Analyst Austin Kilgore. "These insights suggest an overall retrenchment mentality for many Americans, however, we also know that even when consumers go into the holiday season with the best intentions, many still enter the New Year with debt they didn't expect."

Still, there are some signs of resiliency, as the majority of consumers saying they are "very confident" (55%) or "confident" (31%) they can maintain a manageable level of spending and debt during the holiday season.

Be mindful about spending to avoid buyers' remorse

Achieve's survey found that while most consumers know what it takes to properly manage their holiday spending, they often fall short of their own expectations. For example, 84% of consumers cited making a budget and sticking to it as an important factor in managing holiday expenses, yet only 41% said they kept to their budget last year.

"The gap between knowing the right strategies and actually implementing them can be daunting, especially at the time of the year when it's easy to get carried away by all the excitement," Kilgore said. "It's important for consumers to be intentional about their spending and communicate with friends and loved ones about setting realistic expectations."

When consumers encounter financial challenges or fall short of their holiday spending goals, debt can often feel like an easy fix that will enhance the holiday experience. But when the holiday bills come due, consumers often regret those choices. When asked to reflect on their 2024 holiday spending, 36% of consumers said they would have enjoyed the season more if they had spent less money and 28% believe the holidays would've been less enjoyable had they spent more last year. Conversely, 24% said they would have enjoyed the 2024 holidays more if they had spent more, while only 12% believe spending less would have made the season less enjoyable.

Previous editions of Achieve's annual Season of Spending report

2024

More gifts, more debt? Achieve's Season of Spending survey examines the holiday season's impact on household finances

Holiday debt can linger until mid-2025, Achieve survey finds

2023

62% of Americans aren't giving year-end tips or charitable donations, as 'Tip Fatigue' hits the holiday season, Achieve survey finds

37% of consumers will spend months paying off holiday season debts, Achieve survey finds

2022

Achieve Predicts Subdued Spending on Gifts, Travel for 2022 Holiday Season

2022 Season of Spending Report

Methodology

The data and findings presented are based on an Achieve survey conducted in October 2025 consisting of 1,000 U.S. consumers ages 18 and older, and is representative of Census Bureau benchmarks of the U.S. population for age, gender, race and ethnicity.

About the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights

The Achieve Center for Consumer Insights is a think tank that leverages Achieve's team of digital personal finance experts to provide a view into the state of consumer finances. In addition to sharing insights gleaned from Achieve's proprietary data and analytics, the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights publishes in-depth research, bespoke data and thoughtful commentary in support of Achieve's mission of helping everyday people get on the path to a better financial future.

About Achieve

Achieve , THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans , home equity loans , debt relief and debt consolidation , along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Achieve Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Contacts

Austin Kilgore

[email protected]

214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazikis

[email protected]

SOURCE Achieve