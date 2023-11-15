79% of Black Men Know Genetic Information Can Improve Prostate Cancer Treatment; Yet 33% Uncertain or Unwilling to Share Their Information with Researchers

News provided by

Advancing Cancer Treatment

15 Nov, 2023, 08:15 ET

New survey reveals risky gap between knowing and doing 

Survey Key findings:

  • 79% of Black men know genetic information can help improve prostate cancer treatment options.
  • 75% of Black men know inherited gene mutations can increase their risk for prostate cancer.
  • 33% of Black men uncertain or unwilling to provide DNA samples even if it means finding new treatment options.
  • 64% of Black men report concerns about the privacy and security of their DNA information if shared with medical institutions.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey, Prostate Cancer and Black Men: From Disparity to Discovery, commissioned by Advancing Cancer Treatment and the National Alliance of State Prostate Cancer Coalitions, 3 out of 4 (75%) Black men know that inherited gene mutations can increase the risk for prostate cancer for themselves and their families. And nearly 4 out of 5 (79%) understand that genetic information can help improve treatment options. Yet, despite being well informed of these potential benefits, more than 1 out of 3 (33%) survey respondents say they are either uncertain or unwilling to provide DNA samples with researchers or doctors even if it means finding new treatment options.

Continue Reading
Black men and prostate cancer. Moving from disparity to discovery.
Black men and prostate cancer. Moving from disparity to discovery.

With nearly 3 out of 5 (64%) Black men citing concern for the privacy and security of their DNA information, survey findings suggest mistrust of the research community remains a hurdle to bringing diversity to research participation, even when it comes to diseases like prostate cancer that impact Black men disproportionately.

Merel Grey Nissenberg, president, National Alliance of State Prostate Cancer Coalitions said, "Black men are at a disadvantage because they are underrepresented in valuable research that could impact their lives and the lives of their family members. Survey data underscores the importance of addressing health information privacy and security concerns to bridge this dramatic health divide and move us from disparity to discovery for all men."

According to Channing Paller, MD, medical oncologist at Sibley Memorial Hospital, associate professor of oncology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and co-lead investigator of the PROMISE Registry, a registry of prostate cancer patients participating in a research study to learn how genetic differences can affect patient outcomes, "DNA may be a man's most powerful weapon in the fight against prostate cancer. A genetic database built from a racially diverse group of men is a critical step forward in prostate cancer research. We hope to bring personalized medicine to prostate cancer for all men, in the same way the research community has done for women with breast cancer."

Added Heather Cheng, MD, PhD, director, Prostate Cancer Genetics Clinic and associate professor, Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, associate professor, Division of Hematology and Oncology, University of Washington, and co-lead investigator of the PROMISE Registry, "Black men are disproportionately affected by prostate cancer, with more aggressive disease, and higher mortality rates versus White men. To address these disparities, we need to focus on enrolling and retaining Black men in prostate cancer clinical trials and observational studies—the length and quality of Black prostate cancer patients' lives are depending on it, and the lessons learned can benefit all patients with prostate cancer."

Visit here for information about the PROMISE Registry. Visit here for information on the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act.

See full press release for information on survey methodology, Advancing Cancer Treatment and  the National Alliance of State Prostate Cancer Coalitions.

SOURCE Advancing Cancer Treatment

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.