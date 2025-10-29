79% of Gen Z Have Never Considered a Career in Insurance, New Cake & Arrow Report Finds

As 400,000 workers near retirement, the report signals a widening "relevance gap," calling on insurers to modernize work culture, connect with new talent, and rebuild trust

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cake & Arrow, an experience design and product innovation agency for the insurance industry, published a new report revealing a growing relevance gap between Gen Z's expectations of work and what the insurance industry represents.

The report, Why Gen Z is Ambivalent About Working in Insurance found that 79% of Gen Z have never considered working in insurance, and nearly half (49%) say they have no interest in doing so, despite 55% still viewing the industry positively. The findings point to a perception paradox among young professionals who recognize the value of insurance careers but struggle to see a place for themselves within the industry.

The disconnect comes at a pivotal moment, as 400,000 insurance workers are projected to retire by 2026, leaving insurers racing to attract new talent just as Gen Z is redefining what career stability means. The report emphasizes that insurers can bridge this gap not through better recruiting, but by engaging directly with Gen Z and connecting the industry's strengths—stability, purpose, and impact—with what young professionals value most: flexibility, modern culture, and meaningful work.

"Insurance has many of the qualities Gen Z is looking for in a career, but they don't see it that way," said Josh Levine, CEO and founder of Cake & Arrow. "When 11 of 12 people in our study say insurance companies will do whatever they can to deny claims, it exposes a trust gap—but also an opportunity to rebuild purpose. Insurance exists to protect people in moments of uncertainty, and that's a mission Gen Z can rally around. The opportunity now is to engage this generation in reimagining the industry from the inside out—restoring trust and shaping insurance into a platform for impact and innovation."

Based on a national survey of more than 500 Gen Z respondents and in-depth qualitative interviews, the research found that the next generation:

Values financial stability (66%) but expects a modern, adaptable work culture

(66%) but expects a modern, adaptable work culture Wants flexibility (39%) and strong work-life balance (41%)

(39%) and (41%) Seeks values-driven employers (41%) but remains skeptical of industry ethics

While Gen Z is pragmatic about money, they are wary of outdated systems. Many described insurance careers as boring (67%) or overly corporate, with only 16% expressing interest in working for large organizations.

Despite this skepticism, the report identifies clear opportunities for insurers to reposition themselves as future-ready employers. It encourages leaders to move beyond assumptions and collaborate directly with Gen Z through open dialogue, transparent communication, and shared problem-solving, to align the industry's promise of stability and purpose with modern expectations of flexibility and impact.

Why Gen Z Is Ambivalent About Working in Insurance is part of Cake & Arrow's ongoing research into generational attitudes shaping the future of work, design, and financial services. The findings are based on a nationwide survey of 519 Gen Z respondents, ages 18-28, representing a diverse mix of income levels, education, and regions across the United States, supplemented by 12 in-depth qualitative interviews exploring attitudes towards work, stability, and the insurance industry.

