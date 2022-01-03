79% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Epoxy Resin Market: By Application and Geography | Global Forecast to 2026

The epoxy resin market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

One of the key factors driving growth in the epoxy resin market is the increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry. The easy applicability of automotive paints and coatings makes them highly preferred in the automotive industry. Epoxy resin-based coatings exhibit high thermal stability, thereby providing resistance to fire and high-temperature conditions. The automotive sector in the developed nations of various regions, particularly in North America and Europe, is witnessing rapid technological advances. The increasing consumer purchasing power, coupled with the public transport infrastructure, is expected to push urban commuters to purchase vehicles, which will lead to the robust growth of the automotive industry in developing countries such as India and China. Such factors are driving the demand for paints and coatings, which, in turn, is expected to drive the global epoxy resin market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The stringent regulations and policies will be a major challenge for the epoxy resin market during the forecast period. Paints and coatings are used to protect various substrate surfaces and structures from high temperatures, adverse weather conditions, and chemicals. Various components added to paints and coatings are toxic components and pose a threat to the environment and people. Regulatory authorities across countries in Europe and North America have imposed stringent regulations to curb the hazardous effects of such products. Such regulations compel vendors to develop solutions that generate low levels of volatile organic compounds. Stringent government regulations over emission levels of volatile organic compounds (VOC), which complement rising global awareness about the ill-effects of such compounds and chemicals, are the major obstacles to the growth of the global paints and coatings market.

The epoxy resin market covers the following areas:

Epoxy Resin Market Sizing

Epoxy Resin Market Forecast

Epoxy Resin Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. China Petrochemical Corp.

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corp.

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

NAMA Chemicals

Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

Olin Corp.

Sika AG

Solvay SA

The epoxy resin market share growth by the paints and coatings segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for epoxy resin-based paints and coatings is expected to grow due to the wide range of architectural applications of epoxy resins.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Electronic components - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Epoxy Resin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.98% Market growth 2022-2026 685.86 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 79% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., China Petrochemical Corp., Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corp., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., NAMA Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Olin Corp., Sika AG, and Solvay SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

