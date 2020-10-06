79% of Parents Say They Take Halloween Candy from Their Kids

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 79% parents indicate they have taken candy from their children after a night of trick-or-treating, according to a recent poll conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the National Confectioners Association.

Swiping a few pieces of candy isn't the only way parents ensure they have some special treats for themselves during the Halloween season: the same poll found 31% of all adults have plans to "stash" some of their favorite candy away for themselves.