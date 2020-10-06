79% of Parents Say They Take Halloween Candy from Their Kids
Oct 06, 2020, 10:30 ET
WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 79% parents indicate they have taken candy from their children after a night of trick-or-treating, according to a recent poll conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the National Confectioners Association.
Swiping a few pieces of candy isn't the only way parents ensure they have some special treats for themselves during the Halloween season: the same poll found 31% of all adults have plans to "stash" some of their favorite candy away for themselves.
- NCA recently released data that shows Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up this year. For the latest four weeks ending September 6 versus the same period in 2019, total Halloween chocolate & candy sales are up 13% - growth that is driven by Halloween chocolate, which is up 25.3%.
- 80% of people believe that they will find creative and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season this year. This is up from just 63% two months earlier in July. (NCA, Morning Consult)
- 65% of people say they will trick-or-treat this year, whether handing out the candy or going out with their children. (NCA)
- 74% of millennial moms and young parents say that Halloween 2020 is more important than ever. (The Harris Poll)
- 80% of the general public and 90% of millennial moms and young parents say they can't imagine Halloween without chocolate and candy, and that trick-or-treating is irreplaceable. (The Harris Poll)
