7AI Adds to Elite Leadership Team with Key Executive Hires

Cybersecurity Marketing and Product Veterans Join Team of Security and AI Experts Leading the Agentic Security Revolution

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7AI , the agentic security company, today announced the appointment of Nathan Burke as chief marketing officer (CMO) and Allen Lieberman as chief product officer (CPO). With a combined 30 years of leadership experience at high-growth cybersecurity and technology companies, Burke and Lieberman join 7AI as it is quickly scaling its Boston-based team.

As CMO, Burke will be responsible for leading marketing globally, driving brand awareness, messaging, go-to-market strategies and demand generation. As CPO, Lieberman will lead all aspects of product strategy and management to ensure that 7AI delivers on its vision for agentic security.

Burke joins 7AI from Nagomi Security, where he served as CMO and helped the company raise $30 million in funding prior to its launch. Previously, he was CMO at Axonius, where he led marketing from stealth to over $100 million in annual recurring revenue and a valuation of over $3 billion. Lieberman was most recently CPO at Tessian, where he led the product management, product marketing and design teams through the acquisition by Proofpoint. Prior to Tessian, he held several product leadership positions at VMware Carbon Black.

"For too long we've been focused on making incremental improvements in cybersecurity," said Lior Div, CEO and co-founder of 7AI. "For the first time, agentic security can give defenders the advantage over attackers. To take advantage of this massive, transformative opportunity to revolutionize cybersecurity, we are building an elite team, and I'm excited to welcome Allen and Nate to 7AI."

Burke and Lieberman join 7AI following the company raising a $36 million seed funding round led by Greylock Partners with participation from CRV and Spark Capital. While operating in stealth mode, 7AI has rapidly built a team of cyber and AI experts, led by Lior Div and Yonatan Striem Amit , former co-founders of Cybereason.

"I have witnessed how AI has evolved to address complex challenges for security teams," added Lieberman. "The emergence of agentic AI now marks a pivotal moment, enabling teams to become exponentially more efficient. As AI-driven threats grow, embracing agentic security is essential for organizations to scale in the AI era."

"I've been fortunate to have been part of companies driving tectonic shifts in cybersecurity," said Burke. "The staggering pace of innovation happening today with AI is going to revolutionize the industry, and I look forward to bringing the promise of agentic security to reality with such an accomplished, ambitious team at 7AI."

As 7AI continues to advance the capabilities of its Agentic Security Platform, the company is rapidly hiring top-tier product and engineering talent. For those passionate about how AI can provide defenders with the upper hand, check out 7AI careers .

About 7AI

7AI is the first agentic security platform that harnesses the speed, swarming capabilities, and power of AI to finally give defenders the advantage over evolving threats. The 7AI agentic security platform makes decisions and acts autonomously to achieve specific cybersecurity goals without human intervention. Founded by world-renowned cybersecurity experts Lior Div and Yonatan Striem Amit and backed by Greylock Partners, CRV, and Spark Capital, 7AI is leading the agentic security revolution. Learn more at 7ai.com .

