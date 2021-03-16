7D Surgical Accelerates Footprint of Game-Changing Machine-Vision Technology into European Market

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 7D Surgical, a Toronto based medical device company developing advanced, cutting-edge optical and machine-vision technologies for surgical navigation, announced today that it has successfully launched its FLASH™ Navigation System into Germany and Switzerland, with multiple units already placed and over 30 spinal procedures completed since the start of the new year.

"We are very pleased with the strategic roll-out of our FLASH™ Navigation System into select European countries thus far," said Beau Standish, Chief Executive Officer of 7D Surgical. "The immediate and positive impact of our machine-vision technology on surgical workflows and radiation reduction has strongly resonated with our surgeon customers. We are excited to further demonstrate its full potential to the global healthcare community as we aggressively expand our European presence and international footprint in 2021."

7D Surgical has developed technology, similar to GPS navigation in self-driving vehicles, to create a three-dimensional image for surgical navigation in just seconds, resulting in shorter and more efficient spinal procedures. The FLASH™ Navigation System uses only visible light, eliminating the patient and staff exposure to intraoperative radiation. It is the only approved image guidance system that utilizes this novel and proprietary camera-based technology, coupled with machine-vision algorithms to eliminate the long-standing frustrations with legacy surgical navigation platforms. The speed, accuracy, and efficiency combined with a fundamentally streamlined surgical workflow provides significant economic value and harnesses the true potential of image guidance – all while enabling a safe and radiation-free surgical environment.

"We are excited with the immediate success that our surgeons are having with the technology as they implement it into their operating rooms," said Brian Stuart, Chief Revenue Officer of 7D Surgical. "The overwhelmingly positive response from clinicians around the world has been tremendous and echoes our mission. 7D Surgical is transforming what surgical navigation and image guidance is and what it can do to improve outcomes, eliminate unnecessary radiation, and reduce healthcare costs. We look forward to continue the development of our strong innovation pipeline to share with our customers from around the world."

About 7D Surgical

7D Surgical is a privately-owned Toronto based company that develops advanced optical technologies and machine vision-based registration algorithms to improve surgical workflow and patient care. 7D Surgical's flagship FLASH™ Navigation System delivers profound improvement to surgical workflows in spine surgeries. The underlying technology provides the promise of similar future advancements for other surgical specialties. Visit www.7Dsurgical.com to learn more.

