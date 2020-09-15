7D Surgical Completes Largest Financing Round to Date

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7D Surgical, a Toronto based medical device company developing advanced optical and machine-vision technologies for surgical navigation, announced today the completion of its recent financing round. This investment follows its successful commercialization in the United States and its recent launch into Southeast Asia. The financing will provide 7D with the capital to grow existing operations, further develop new products, and continue its expansion into international markets.

"The latest investment into 7D Surgical clearly demonstrates the confidence in our strategic direction," said Beau Standish, Chief Executive Officer. "It will allow our team to meet the demand for our products as we aggressively scale our international footprint and continue the development of our strong innovation pipeline. We are thrilled to share our machine-vision surgical innovations with the global healthcare community."

7D Surgical has developed technology, similar to GPS navigation in self-driving vehicles, to create a three-dimensional image for surgical navigation in just seconds, resulting in shorter and more efficient spinal and cranial procedures. The FLASH™ Navigation System uses only visible light, eliminating the patient and staff exposure to intraoperative radiation. It is the only approved image guidance system that utilizes this novel and proprietary camera-based technology, coupled with machine-vision algorithms to eliminate the long-standing frustrations with legacy surgical navigation platforms. The speed, accuracy, and efficiency combined with a fundamentally streamlined surgical workflow provides significant economic value and harnesses the true potential of image guidance – all while enabling a safe and radiation-free surgical environment.

"We have been thrilled by the response from clinicians around the world who have implemented the FLASH™ System into their operating rooms," said Brian Stuart, Chief Revenue Officer at 7D Surgical. "The immediate and positive impact of the technology on surgical workflows and radiation reduction has strongly resonated with surgeons, hospitals, and operating room staff. We are extremely excited to introduce our technology to European customers later this year, as we continue to transform what medical imaging and navigation is and what it can do to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs."

7D Surgical is a privately-owned Toronto based company that develops advanced optical technologies and machine vision-based registration algorithms to improve surgical workflow and patient care. 7D Surgical's flagship FLASH™ Navigation System delivers profound improvement to surgical workflows in spine and cranial surgeries. The underlying technology provides the promise of similar future advancements for other surgical specialties. Visit www.7Dsurgical.com to learn more.

