7k Metals Announces Association with Influential Numismatist Miles Standish

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it first occurred to world-renowned numismatist Miles Standish that 7k Metals is a company he wanted to do business with, he already was a respected executive, developer, and promoter of numismatics. He had co-founded the Collectors Universe, was Vice President of the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC). As of 2021, he is an independent numismatic and bullion consultant who Coin World named as one of the 10 most influential numismatists in the world. He also is the author of two best-selling books:

American Silver Eagles: A Guide to the U.S. Bullion Coin Program

Morgan Dollar: America's Love Affair with a Legendary Coin

Miles began his career in numismatics in 1984 as a grader for the American Numismatic Association Certification Service (ANACS), America's oldest grading service and among the largest non-profit grading groups for collectors. That foundation prepared him for one of his better-known achievements, the proofing of a 1943 penny that could have been worth a fortune. Or not. "I very quickly discovered," Miles recalls, "that the 3 in the date was in fact a 5 that had been altered. It was a penny worth a penny. As you can imagine, the owner was very disappointed, but also appreciative that I had kept him out of further harm's way."

7k Metals also designs and markets custom jewelry and other products related to precious metals. "When I first approached 7k Metals," Miles recalls, "they were dealing in silver and gold coins from national mints, the United States Mint among them. Each of the coins I design also can be used as legal tender in its sovereign state. By sovereign we mean that the collectible coins and sets we mint are recognized as currency in a sovereign nation."

Miles says that among a number of things that impresses him about 7k is the character of the executives, customers, and members. "I had never actually picked a company for which I would create and market and recommend. But I have found these guys have real integrity and are consistently kind. From the owners to their thousands of members, I have found them to be as interested in people as in profits. And not just the old white men you see at coin shows! The socioeconomic and cultural diversity of people who have chosen 7k Metals is unlike anything I've seen with coin collecting. At the last conference I attended, I saw more women and ethnicities than I've seen at a numismatic convention."

7k Metals Vice President of Marketing Blake Davis agrees with Miles' observation. "7k Metals provides numismatic education and opportunity for everyone," Blake says. "But as diverse as our member community is, we are one in our goal to make a positive difference in the world."

One of the evidences of the 7k Metals commitment to people is its support of the "Standish Foundation," whose executive director is Miles' wife Andrea Standish, a registered Child Life Specialist whose philanthropy focuses on helping children in various hospitals around the world. (Andrea had worked with Children's Hospital of Orange County, Red Cross, Operation Smile, and others.)

7k Metals provides its Members with an easy, no gimmick approach to purchasing precious metals, including rare, unique, and exclusive modern collectible coins. It also provides an education in Numismatics. And it has other Membership benefits, such as savings on travel and health insurance; and members have consistently easy access to bullion as well as low-mintage collectibles.

For more information contact:

Clifton H. Jolley, Ph.D., CEO

Advent Communications, Inc.

214-497-0084

[email protected]

SOURCE 7k Metals