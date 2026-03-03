7k Metals Transitions to Direct Retail and Affiliate Model as Company Enters Next Phase of Global Growth

Transition reflects changing marketplace dynamics and 7k's continued focus on accessibility and long-term customer value.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7k Metals today announced a strategic transition from a network marketing model to a direct retail and affiliate-driven model, positioning the company as a modern precious metals company focused on streamlined, global access to gold and silver ownership.

7k's shift from network marketing into an affiliate model reflects the broader evolution of the global marketplace toward direct-to-consumer engagement and the rising influencer economy, where sellers connect directly with the public and earn commissions through authentic product referrals rather than complex organizational compensation structures.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Idaho Falls, 7k Metals has grown from a tight-knit coin collecting company into a global precious metals platform serving tens of thousands of customers around the globe. The company's sunsetting of its original networking model and transition toward a retail and affiliate-driven model reflects its continued focus on accessibility, simplicity, and expanding precious metals education and ownership to a broader public audience.

"Our mission has always been to get gold and silver into the hands of those who need it most," said chief executive officer Blake Davis. "By simplifying our model, we are making participation easier and more aligned with where the global marketplace is heading. We are removing the complications of legacy compensation structures and replacing them with a framework that is more accessible, more sustainable, and ultimately better for the vast majority of people involved."

"In many ways, this transition is about recognizing where the marketplace is going," Davis added. "Customers want to interact with companies that meet them where they are at. We have always believed in being that company, and this move aligns us further with that sentiment."

The transition is also reflective of the company's continued expansion into fintech-oriented platforms and modern retail infrastructure, which enable faster transactions, broader global reach, and a more seamless customer experience.

By proactively adapting to changes in the marketplace, 7k Metals aims to position itself as a leader in the modern precious metals space, prioritizing accessibility, sustainability, education and long-term customer value while remaining grounded in its core mission of expanding access to gold and silver ownership.

"We are optimistic about the future," Davis concluded. "This transition allows us to reach more people around the world who are looking for a simpler, more direct path to learning about and owning gold and silver. We are excited to double down on building a global community of people who support each other in accumulating tangible assets."

To learn more about 7k Metals, visit www.7kMetals.com

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE 7k Metals