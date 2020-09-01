7MM Refractory Angina Study and Outlook to 2030 with Analysis on the Emerging Drug IMB-101 (Imbria Pharmaceuticals)

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refractory Angina - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Refractory Angina, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Refractory Angina market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Refractory Angina market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Refractory Angina market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Refractory Angina treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The Refractory Angina epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current Refractory Angina patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Refractory Angina epidemiology [segmented as Refractory Angina Total Diagnosed Cases of CAD and RA, Refractory Angina Sub-Type Specific Cases, Refractory Angina Gender-Specific Cases and Diagnosed Population of NORDA] scenario of Refractory Angina in 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. According to the publisher, the total number of prevalent cases of Refractory Angina (RA) in 7MM was found to be 29,17,196 in the year 2017.



Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the Refractory Angina report encloses the detailed analysis of Refractory Angina marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Refractory Angina clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs



The first-line anti-anginal drugs include the use of beta-adrenergic receptors and calcium channel blockers. They have proven their efficacy in treating angina and myocardial ischemia. Generally, the choice between these two drug classes is guided by contraindications, the presence of comorbidities and patient preference. If one of these agents is not well tolerated, the other can be tried instead.



Emerging Drugs



IMB-101: Imbria Pharmaceuticals



IMB-101 is a small molecule currently in development for the treatment of refractory angina by Imbria Pharmaceuticals. IMB-101 is a novel pFOX (partial fatty acid oxidation) inhibitor which is designed to optimize the use of fuels in the heart by partially shifting from using fat to using glucose, thereby resulting in more efficient production of energy per molecule of oxygen consumed. This approach has been validated by trimetazidine (TMZ), a pFOX inhibitor used to treat angina in Europe since the 1970s.



Market Outlook



The Refractory Angina market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Refractory Angina market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a through detail of Refractory Angina market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the report, Refractory Angina market in 7MM is expected to increase with a CAGR of 7.00% during the period 2017-2030.



Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Refractory Angina market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Refractory Angina market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and Size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pipeline & Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Refractory Angina key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics. The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Refractory Angina emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In report we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.



KOL - Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Refractory Angina domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Refractory Angina market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the Refractory Angina Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Refractory Angina, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Refractory Angina epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Refractory Angina are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Refractory Angina market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Refractory Angina market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Refractory Angina market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the Size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Refractory Angina R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Refractory Angina. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the Refractory Angina market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Refractory Angina

The in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Companies Mentioned

Imbria Pharmaceuticals

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

Angionetics Inc.

XyloCor Therapeutics, Inc.

