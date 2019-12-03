7PSolutions, Leader in Logistics Security and Cargo Risk Management Joins Forces with Eye-Seal's Smart Internal Container Breach Detection Technology

NASHVILLE, Ind., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 7PSolutions (7P) continues to grow the company's security monitoring capabilities and improve management of cargo by adding Eye-Seal's smart internal container breach detection technology to their product line.

The company is leveraging their extensive knowledge and expertise to complement their core GPS monitoring line of products with Eye-Seal's GSM patented platform Powered by ICON (International Container Operating Network) that is mounted inside maritime or intermodal containers. The goal is to provide clients with a one stop shop solution for all their security logistics needs - from start to finish.

7P's Founder has always searched for new technology to meet the needs of the transportation and logistics security industry. "We consider ourselves a progressive company. The Eye-Seal product is the only device in the industry that can monitor both doors independently and measure environmental parameters from the inside of a container," said Jeff Clark, Founder and CEO of 7PSolutions. "Joining forces with Eye-Seal will set us apart from our competitors and help us serve the industry better. We are going beyond track and trace."

"It is time to raise the bar. Plastic external inert seals do not deliver the protection needed for the maritime and intermodal cargo industry. An internal smart digital seal that can monitor both doors is affordable and accessible to cargo owners and shippers around the world," said Enrique Acosta, Founder and CEO of Eye-Seal. "Our platform powered by ICON will deliver value and security to 7P customers. We are honored to serve 7PSolutions and look forward to impacting the industry."

About 7PSolutions:

7PSolutions was founded in 2010 to provide Global Visual Management to biopharma, high-value products, high-theft risk cargoes and progressive industries/manufacturers around the world who need to protect their assets and/or manage their supply chain.

About Eye-Seal Information Systems:

Eye-Seal was founded in 2013 by Enrique Acosta, Leo Horowitz and colleagues from Coremet Trading, with a background in the international trade of non-ferrous scrap metals. The Co-Founders took their combined years of experience and developed the only patented smart internal breach detection device for cargo containers.

