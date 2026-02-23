7Rivers Completes $5M Series A to Scale AI-Driven Data Modernization and Fuel the Rise of AI-Augmented Enterprises

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7Rivers, a pioneering technology services company that helps customers harness the power of data and AI to deliver real business value, today announced a $5 million Series A investment led by Inoca Capital Partners who took a minority position in the company. A certified Snowflake Elite Partner, 7Rivers guides enterprises through the currents of digital transformation by leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud as the foundation for scalable modernization and AI innovation. This investment marks the next wave in the company's journey, fueling its mission to help clients become Data Native® and AI-enabled enterprises.

"7Rivers' mission is to help people and organizations unlock their next level of potential through data and AI," said Paul Stillmank, Founder of 7Rivers. "We believe the future enterprise is an augmented enterprise where human insight and AI innovation work in harmony to drive meaningful business outcomes. This new capital gives us the ability to scale that mission, investing in the talent, solutions, and accelerators that help our clients transform faster. Snowflake serves as a platform providing the ideal foundation for this vision, giving us the scalability, intelligence, and trust our clients need to bring it to life."

7Rivers has quickly emerged as a trusted Snowflake expert, recently earning industry competencies in financial services, manufacturing, technology, media and communications, and retail. Its Data Native® model and Snowflake-aligned accelerators help organizations clear technical bottlenecks, streamline data flows, and unlock real value with speed and with purpose.

"Inoca Capital backs companies led by people who embrace change and enable organizational growth," said Chris Sheffert, Managing Director at Inoca Capital Partners. "7Rivers' deep consulting expertise, combined with a sharp focus on business outcomes, makes it one of the most capable partners in the Snowflake ecosystem. We're thrilled to be part of the next wave of their growth."

7Rivers brings a differentiated value proposition to the Snowflake partner ecosystem:

Snowflake-certified data engineers and architects

Strategic accelerators that reduce time-to-insight and operational costs

Proven success implementing Data Vault 2.0 and AI/ML solutions within Snowflake

Custom GenAI applications that run securely and natively on Snowflake's AI/ML stack

With this funding, 7Rivers will:

Expand Snowflake-focused delivery and product teams

Scale GenAI solutions in and out of the Snowflake Marketplace

Invest in industry-specific Snowflake solution templates and use case libraries

Grow sales, marketing, and partner enablement efforts to both its expand existing markets and to reach new markets

"This partnership with Snowflake is more than technology alignment, it's a shared belief in the future of intelligent, AI-powered business," said Ben Kerford, President of 7Rivers. "With Inoca's backing, we're prepared to navigate the next phase of innovation and guide clients upstream toward new sources of business value. This investment allows us to expand our reach and deepen our partnership with Snowflake through an accelerated build of high value Data Native® Applications and increase our Go-to-market scale alongside Snowflake."

To explore 7Rivers' Snowflake-powered solutions and discover how we help clients streamline operations and ride the currents of transformation, visit www.7riversinc.com

About 7Rivers

7Rivers' mission is to empower businesses to unlock the transformative potential of data and AI, driving unprecedented success for organizations and their teams. We support business leaders in realizing the full potential of their data through cutting-edge data modernization, advanced data science, and state-of-the-art AI solutions.

As a proud Snowflake Elite Partner, we specialize in turning raw data into actionable insights that deliver tangible impact. From establishing an AI-powered data foundation to identifying high-value use cases and deploying Enterprise LLM solutions and Data Native® applications, 7Rivers is dedicated to guiding organizations through the complexities of today's dynamic landscape and helping them evolve into augmented enterprises.

Discover how 7Rivers can elevate your data strategy and deliver business outcomes at 7riversinc.com .

About Inoca Capital Partners

Inoca Capital Partners is a growth-focused investment firm backing the next generation of intelligent enterprise platforms. With a focus on AI, data infrastructure, and digital transformation, Inoca partners with high-growth companies to scale innovation and deliver meaningful market impact.

