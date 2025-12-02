7shifts Celebrates the Leaders Shaping Hospitality with The Restaurant Innovators 2025 Awards

Recognizing 60 standout recipients reshaping the future of the hospitality industry

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 7shifts , the scheduling and payroll platform for restaurant operators, today announced the recipients of the Restaurant Innovators 2025 Awards . The program highlights individuals who are improving how restaurants operate, support their teams, and serve their communities. The awards recognize 60 leaders who aren't waiting for the future of hospitality to arrive. In this inaugural year, 7shifts received nominations from across North America, and the final recipients represent operators who are actively creating better ways to work and building strong, lasting team environments.

"I'm incredibly excited about the inaugural Restaurant Innovators Awards," said Jordan Boesch , chief executive officer at 7shifts. "For me, this isn't just another recognition program. It's a celebration of the people who make restaurants run, from the first prep shift in the back to the final closeout at the front door. These leaders aren't just pushing the industry forward, they are building workplaces where people want to stay, grow, and build a career."

The award categories included:

The Ops Innovator: Recognizes leaders who implement creative technology and operational efficiencies to streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Arielle Mathisen, Weston Berchtold, Malyn Bartolome, Jon McBride, Jason Frankot, Dan Lin, KynnDra Harrison and Josh Bishop

"I am grateful to have been chosen for the Restaurant Innovators 2025 Award," said Weston Berchtold , owner and chief operating officer of Eli's Coffee Shop. "Anyone working in this industry knows we don't show up every day for praise or recognition. Food service can be a thankless job, so it is an honor to be recognized for our work in trying to provide great experiences for customers, care and support for our teams, and safe welcoming environments in our communities."

This year's nominations represented restaurants and hospitality businesses from across ten U.S. states and three Canadian provinces. The nominees also reflected the broad range of today's hospitality sector. Submissions came from full-service dining, coffee shops, breweries, quick-service concepts, food halls, and more.

A clear trend in this year's nominations is the rise of multi-skilled roles. Many employees are blending FOH, BOH, and administrative responsibilities, stepping in where needed and often building new systems themselves. Several nominees developed custom tools and processes while others moved from entry-level positions into leadership roles after learning operations from the ground up.

"In an industry where retention can make or break an operator's success, the commitment of our winners to creating stable, supportive environments matters more than ever," said Boesch.

View the full list of recipients and learn more about the awards program here .

