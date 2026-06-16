7shifts Releases Annual Report on What Restaurant Employees Want, Revealing Key Shifts in Retention Drivers

New data shows growing pressure on staffing, management, and benefits as expectations evolve

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7shifts, the HR platform for restaurant operators, released its recurring state of the restaurant industry report today. Centered on "What Restaurant Employees Want," the 2026 research reveals pressing pain points, with understaffing ranking as the top stressor. The report also found that interpersonal relationships have become even more crucial since the last study. In 2024, employees reported being equally motivated by financial incentives and team camaraderie, while this year's data put team relationships ahead as the most important daily motivator. What's more, 84% of happy employees say they feel connected to their coworkers. What has remained largely the same since 2024 is that difficult managers are tied with low pay as the main reason employees quit, with 73% saying their relationship with their manager impacts job satisfaction.

"There's a tendency to think turnover is just part of the industry, but the data suggests otherwise," said Jordan Boesch, chief executive officer at 7shifts. "A lot of what's driving people out of restaurants is fixable. Staffing levels, schedule visibility, and how managers communicate are operational. And what's empowering for operators is that so much of what can improve retention and margins is within their control."

In addition to the findings above, 7shifts' report also uncovered the following insights:

The benefit gap is real – While 72% of restaurants offer free meals, only 24% of employees rank them among their top three benefits. Paid time off and paid sick days are what employees want the most, but they're offered by fewer than 40% of employers.

– While 72% of restaurants offer free meals, only 24% of employees rank them among their top three benefits. Paid time off and paid sick days are what employees want the most, but they're offered by fewer than 40% of employers. Demand for faster access to pay is rising – Demand for daily pay increased from 24% in 2024 to 32% in 2026.

– Demand for daily pay increased from 24% in 2024 to 32% in 2026. Recognition is underused – Of those surveyed, 71% of employees say recognition and feedback impact job satisfaction, yet one in five rarely receive positive feedback from management.

– Of those surveyed, 71% of employees say recognition and feedback impact job satisfaction, yet one in five rarely receive positive feedback from management. Schedule visibility remains a gap – The vast majority of respondents (75%) said they prefer one to two weeks' notice with scheduling, but 28% of employees receive schedules only a few days in advance.

– The vast majority of respondents (75%) said they prefer one to two weeks' notice with scheduling, but 28% of employees receive schedules only a few days in advance. Most employees are happy, but not all – When asked if they're happy at work, 72% of employees said yes, leaving more than one in four who are not.

"After decades in this industry, I'm more convinced than ever that the operators who invest in understanding what their people actually need are the ones who build teams that last," says Danny Meyer, founder & executive chairman of Union Hospitality Group. "This report from 7shifts offers a grounded look at what restaurant employees are telling us they want right now. I hope you'll read it as an invitation to listen more closely to your own team, and to act on what you hear."

The findings point to clear opportunities for operators willing to make targeted changes. Improving staffing levels, tightening communication, and aligning benefits with what employees actually value can quickly shift the employee experience. In a competitive labor environment, small operational adjustments can make a measurable difference.

To learn more and access the full report, click here.

About 7shifts

Born in the back office of a sandwich shop in 2014, 7shifts is an HR platform designed to help restaurant teams thrive. With an easy-to-use app and industry-specific solutions, 7shifts saves time, reduces errors, and helps keep costs in check for more than 55,000 restaurants. To learn more, please visit www.7shifts.com.

SOURCE 7shifts