7shifts Accelerates Growth and Industry Leadership with Major Customer Expansions, Product Innovation, and Workplace Recognition

New enterprise rollouts, payroll and compliance enhancements, and top employer awards position 7shifts for continued momentum in 2026

TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7shifts , the scheduling and payroll platform for restaurant operators, today announced recent milestones and strong momentum. The company continues to scale across leading franchise groups and multi-location restaurant brands, while expanding its pay and compliance capabilities for a growing roster of customers. 7shifts has also added new enterprise partnerships, like those with IHOP and HCI Hospitality , and has been recognized with multiple awards and recognitions including being named by Deloitte Technology Fast 500 as a fastest-growing company in North America.

"7shifts has been a valuable addition to our suite of preferred vendors at Scooter's Coffee," said Tyler Marpes, vice president, technology operations at Scooter's Coffee. "Their dedicated sales, account management, onboarding, and support teams consistently deliver strong service, and their platform has allowed us to streamline systems, reduce costs, and equip franchisees with smarter, more effective labor management tools."

7shifts has continued to invest in tools designed to help operators navigate shifting labor requirements, payroll demands, and regulatory change. In addition, the company continues to deepen its presence among multi-unit and franchise operators. Recent milestones include new partnerships and expansions with Rooster's Wings , The Broken Yolk Cafe , The Salty Donut , Boston Pizza Franchise Group , Hattie B's Hot Chicken , Doro Restaurant Group and more. These expansions reflect growing demand for integrated scheduling, time tracking, payroll, and compliance capabilities within a single platform.

"Operators don't just lose time to manual payroll processes. They lose great employees to financial stress," said Jordan Boesch , CEO of 7shifts. "By embedding On-Demand Pay for Tips and Wages into our platform, we give teams immediate access to earned income while removing back-office friction for operators. Early results show earned wage access can materially improve retention and engagement by reducing financial pressure. That translates into stronger teams, better guest experiences, and more resilient restaurant brands."

Alongside rapid customer growth, 7shifts has made numerous product updates to enable operators to stay ahead of evolving labor and payroll requirements. Advancements include:

Multi-EIN Payroll, which helps restaurant groups manage payroll across multiple entities from a single login

ADP Workforce Now Next Generation payroll integration

Launch of Clair Earned Wage Access (EWA)

Location-Level Compliance and Location-Level Overtime tools

Expanded Right to Rest and Fair Work Week coverage

7punches Punch Experience redesign

New Employee Export reporting

Tip Pooling support for Lightspeed K Series POS

Schedule Enforcement for Square POS

Integration mapping improvements and new labor alerts

Together, these changes equip operators to take control of their systems, reducing manual processes, improving compliance visibility, and simplifying payroll management across brands and entities.

In addition to customer and product wins, 7shifts was recently recognized for its workplace culture and financial performance. The company earned the 2025 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures Award by Waterstone Human Capital and is Great Place to Work Certified . It was further named one of the Best Places for Young Talent in 2026 and Best Workplaces for Women in 2026. It was also included in Deloitte's Fast 500 list , which ranks fast-growing companies based on revenue growth over a three-year period.

For the remainder of 2026 and beyond, 7shifts is committed to investing further into enterprise partnerships, payroll innovation, and expanded compliance coverage to fully support operators and restaurant leaders.

To learn more, or to book a demo, www.7shifts.com/demo .

About 7shifts

Born in the back office of a sandwich shop in 2014, 7shifts is a scheduling and payroll platform designed to help restaurant teams thrive. With an easy-to-use app and industry-specific solutions, 7shifts saves time, reduces errors, and helps keep costs in check for more than 55,000 restaurants. To learn more, please visit www.7shifts.com .

