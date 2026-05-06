7shifts Launches New Tip Payout Solution Through On-Demand Pay Product With Clair

New solution gives restaurant employees faster access to earned tips, helping operators improve retention in a tight labor market

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7shifts, the leading scheduling and payroll platform for restaurant operators, today announced the launch of On-Demand Pay for Tips, a new product powered by embedded fintech leader Clair. The integrated solution allows restaurant employees to access a portion of their earned tips shortly after a shift, rather than waiting for a traditional pay cycle.

The restaurant industry is currently facing a dual crisis: a labor shortage of more than 220,000 jobs compared to pre-pandemic levels and an annual turnover rate exceeding 130%. With three-quarters of operators citing recruitment and retention as their biggest hurdles, instant payments have shifted from a "perk" to a critical survival tool. Research indicates that offering on-demand pay can improve employee retention in hospitality by as much as 36%.

"Restaurants want to support their teams, but not at the cost of added complexity.," said Jordan Boesch, chief executive officer at 7shifts. "By offering instant access to both wages and tips inside the 7shifts app, we're helping operators improve retention and engagement while removing the administrative friction that typically comes with pay access. "

On-Demand Pay for Tips will be fully embedded into the 7shifts platform. As employees complete shifts, available tip earnings are automatically calculated and made accessible through Clair, eliminating manual processes for operators.

"This launch extends the strength of our On-Demand Pay partnership with 7shifts by embedding instant tip access directly into the flow of work," said Nico Simko, Co-Founder and CEO of Clair. "By unifying wages and tips in a single, seamless experience, we're removing friction for employees and giving operators a modern financial tool that supports retention, engagement, and operational simplicity."

The launch comes as many workers continue to struggle with expenses between pay cycles. By offering optional instant* access to tips at no cost to the employer, 7shifts and Clair are helping operators reduce administrative burden while giving employees greater financial flexibility when they need it most.

About 7shifts

Born in the back office of a sandwich shop in 2014, 7shifts is a scheduling and payroll platform designed to help restaurant teams thrive. With an easy-to-use app and industry-specific solutions, 7shifts saves time, reduces errors, and helps keep costs in check for more than 55,000 restaurants. To learn more, please visit www.7shifts.com.

About Clair

Clair is a mission-driven fintech company offering embedded earned wage access products to break the traditional two week pay cycle by giving people access to their money as soon as they've earned it, at no cost to employers. Supported by its partnership with national bank Pathward, N.A., Clair is available at over 148,000 work locations across 29 different industries, improving financial health and increasing employee retention. Clair is based in New York and has raised $93.7 million in equity funding from investors including Thrive Capital, Upfront Ventures, Kairos HQ, and Founder Collective. For more information, visit getclair.com.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is focused on financial access and strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

All Advances are originated by Pathward®, N.A. All Advances are subject to eligibility criteria and application review. Terms and conditions apply.

* Instant Transfers typically occur in seconds, but may take up to 30 minutes. If you choose to have your Advance disbursed to your bank account instantly, you will be charged a $4.99 fee. This instant transfer fee will be taken out of your Advance at the time of disbursement.

SOURCE 7shifts