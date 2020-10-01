7SIGNAL Announces Portable Enterprise-Grade Wireless Monitoring Appliance

CLEVELAND, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7SIGNAL®, the leader in enterprise wireless experience monitoring, today announced the general availability of the Sapphire Eye® 250 wireless monitoring appliance. The high-performance hardware, acts as a portable Wi-Fi sensor addressing the industry need for optimized user experiences across application environments and the alignment of technology KPIs to business metrics.

7SIGNAL Sapphire Eye 250

Sapphire Eye 250 appliance is powered by 7SIGNAL's patented SaaS technology, which analyzes user experience metrics, wireless meta data, access point (AP) service level agreements (SLA) and radio frequency (RF) interference patterns to enhance and stabilize end point connections.

"The enterprise wireless network is just as important as the wired network," said Simon Renouf, Vice President of Product at 7SIGNAL. "With the rapid growth of internet of things (IoT), enterprise end points rely on wireless connectivity to save lives, increase sales and maintain production levels. The Sapphire Eye 250 has all of the features and functions of the Sapphire Eye 2200 but was designed to be portable with plug-and-go functionality".

The portable Sapphire Eye 250 appliance can be deployed Over-the-Air (OTA) or with an Ethernet connection and includes a full spectrum analyzer with packet capture to help diagnose and solve network problems and identify security threats. Customers can plug-and-go with easily deployable sensors to remote sites without the need for expert installation.

"The Sapphire Eye 250 uncovers the truth about wireless connections and help ensure users have a reliable digital experience," said Jim Vajda, CWNE #183 and Director of Global

Wi-Fi Solutions at 7SIGNAL. "This is the missing data enterprise leadership needs to align technology KPIs to business metrics such as churn, NPS, HCAHPS and revenue."

Pre-order the Sapphire Eye 250, here.

About 7SIGNAL

7SIGNAL® is a leader in enterprise wireless experience monitoring. 7SIGNAL provides a cloud-based platform that continuously monitors wireless networks and identifies elusive performance issues impacting application performance and digital experience. By taking the "outside-in" approach to monitoring 7SIGNAL has visibility into the edge of any enterprise or home Wi-Fi network where complex device interaction exists, and user experience matters most. The platform maximizes employee productivity, operational efficiency and network ROI. Sapphire Eye® and Mobile Eye® are designed for and deployed at the world's most innovative organizations, educational institutions, healthcare systems and government agencies. Learn more at www.7signal.com.

Media Contacts

Don Cook

Chief Marketing Officer

7SIGNAL Solutions, Inc.

216-777-2900

[email protected]

SOURCE 7SIGNAL

Related Links

http://www.7signal.com

