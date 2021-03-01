7SIGNAL Awarded Patent for Advanced Network Performance Management from Any Wireless Device

CLEVELAND, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 7SIGNAL®, the leader in enterprise Wireless Experience Monitoring, has been issued U.S. patent number 10939312 for its innovative method of distributed network performance management. The patent covers 7SIGNAL's approach to using its Mobile Eye ® application on wireless devices to uncover and troubleshoot poor client and end user connectivity. This is 7SIGNAL's fifth patent for Mobile Eye and 15th overall.

Fifth Patent Granted for Mobile Eye® Application, Which Auto-Detects Poor Wi-Fi Connections and Digital Experiences

7SIGNAL's method patent defines a multi-tier, self-managing Wi-Fi monitoring solution that saves customer's time by providing a fine grain view of problems and a large grain view of good health. It makes Wi-Fi problem identification easier through multi-factor analysis and by providing an alternative to MCS, a critical Wi-Fi metric, for Windows clients who don't support it.

"Modern business, healthcare and manufacturing success hinges network connectivity," said Russ Wangler, CTO at 7SIGNAL. "Too often, network engineers and IT professionals are faced with the task of troubleshooting network and device problems without the data. From handheld scanners and mobile workstations to advanced robotics and medical devices. Productivity depends on connectivity. The difficulty of these tasks are compounded by employee devices connected to home networks while they work remotely. Mobile Eye is network agnostic and supports many common operating systems and versions from Windows, Linux, Android and macOS."

About 7SIGNAL

7SIGNAL® is a leader in enterprise wireless experience monitoring. 7SIGNAL provides a cloud-based platform that continuously monitors wireless networks and identifies elusive performance issues impacting application performance and digital experience. By taking the "outside-in" approach to monitoring 7SIGNAL has visibility into the edge of any enterprise or home Wi-Fi network where complex device interaction exists, and user experience matters most. The platform maximizes employee productivity, operational efficiency and network ROI. Sapphire Eye® and Mobile Eye® are designed for and deployed at the world's most innovative organizations, educational institutions, healthcare systems and government agencies. Learn more at www.7signal.com.

Media Contact

