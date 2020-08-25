7SIGNAL Launches Enhanced Wireless Monitoring Application

CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7SIGNAL®, the leader in wireless experience monitoring, today announced the general availability of Mobile Eye 3.0 with enhanced monitoring capabilities to support "work-from-home" employees and virtual students.

A recent Gartner survey revealed that 74% of CFOs intend to shift some employees to remote work permanently, even after Coronavirus-related public health sanctions are lifted. Additionally, a new infographic released by 7SIGNAL illustrates that existing remote work time will have a lasting effect on our ongoing work styles.

2020 Work from Home (WFH) market infographic which illustrates technology problems including Wi-Fi connectivity and application performance problems and trends. 2020 remote learning market infographic which illustrates technology problems including Wi-Fi connectivity and application performance problems and trends

This trend compounds stress for infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders struggling to support the digital experiences of remote workers with limited visibility into employees' home networks.

This lack of insight into and control over home Wi-Fi networks also impacts virtual students as well. Both workers and learners are struggling with wireless device connectivity, which can result in application crashes, skyrocketing help desk requests, team member frustration and plummeting productivity.

Mobile Eye is an enterprise software-as-a-service application that acts as the world's first and only Wi-Fi and digital experience agent for mobile devices. The discrete Mobile Eye application runs silently in the background of any Windows®, macOS® or Android® device and provides the wireless connectivity visibility and control I&O leaders seek. A 50-day free trial is available for organizations of all sizes.

Enhancements launched with Mobile Eye 3.0 focus on improved foreground and background operations for Android, resulting in more consistent and reliable monitoring of the wireless environment. Increased support for Android deployments using EMM/MDM tools including silent deployment and configuration is also available with this release.

For more information about Mobile Eye and 7SIGNAL's other Wi-Fi monitoring solutions, visit www.7signal.com.

About 7SIGNAL

7SIGNAL® is a leader in enterprise wireless experience monitoring. 7SIGNAL provides a cloud-based platform that continuously monitors wireless networks and identifies elusive performance issues impacting application performance. By taking the "outside-in" approach to monitoring 7SIGNAL has visibility into the edge of any enterprise or home Wi-Fi network where complex device interaction exists, and user experience matters most. The platform maximizes employee productivity, operational efficiency and network ROI. Designed for the world's most innovative organizations, educational institutions, healthcare systems and government agencies, the platform is currently deployed at Fortune 500 companies, hospitals and large venues globally. Learn more at www.7signal.com.

Media Contact

Don Cook

Chief Marketing Officer

7SIGNAL, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE 7SIGNAL

Related Links

https://7signal.com

