7th Anniversary of "SMIC Liver Transplant Program" - Cumulative Donation Saved Over 420 Children

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ("SMIC") (NYSE: SMI) (SEHK: 0981.HK), one of the leading foundries in the world, and Mainland China's largest foundry in scale, broadest in technology coverage, and most comprehensive in semiconductor manufacturing services, held its 7th Donation Ceremony of the "SMIC Liver Transplant Program". At the ceremony, SMIC announced a further donation of RMB 2.32 million to the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation for funding underprivileged children to receive liver transplant operations at Renji Hospital, for which the cumulative donation has exceeded RMB 24.8 million for the last 7 years.

Chairman of SMIC Dr. Zixue Zhou, Honorary Chairman of SMIC Wenyi Zhang, Co-CEO of SMIC Dr. Haijun Zhao, CFO of SMIC Dr. Yonggang Gao, Executive Vice President of SMIC Dr. Meisheng Zhou, Vice Chairman of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation Mr. Dunquan Jing and Deputy Inspector Mr. Jianjun Tang, Secretary of Renji Hospital's Communist Party Committee Ms. Lian Guo, attended the donation ceremony.

Life is the greatest charity. Every time we help a child, we care for a life of possibility. This year, SMIC and its employees have donated RMB 2.32 million; while another RMB 1.38 million has been gathered from other 62 industry partners. So far, the cumulative amount of donations has reached RMB 24.8 million, and the program has successfully funded liver transplants for 420 underprivileged children throughout the country.

The Chairman of SMIC, Dr. Zixue Zhou said, "SMIC is a leading IC manufacturer in Mainland China. For a long time, SMIC has been dedicated to providing clients with first-class technologies and products, and actively striving the development of science and technology even social progress. Meanwhile, we adhere to the corporate social responsibility strategy of 'Care for people, care for the environment, and care for the society'. In the past seven years, with the help of Renji Hospital and China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, the tree of life has grown up and raised new hopes. SMIC will continue to carry out the commitment and pass on the love. Hereby we would like to thank our partners for their continuous support. We hope more companies and individuals can participate in this program and help more children regain a healthy and happy life."

"Since 2013, SMIC Liver Transplant Program has helped over 420 children from underprivileged families receive liver transplants at Renji hospital, giving them a new lease of life. At the same time, SMIC also drives more and more excellent enterprises in the field of integrated circuits to join the program, which promotes the continuous development of the program and the expansion and improvement of social influence. Many thanks as well to the Renji Hospital, your excellent medical skill, benevolence and hard work have given them hope for life and provided them with the umbrella of life," Vice Chairman of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation Mr. Dunquan Jing said. "In the future, the foundation will continue to work with you to help more families in need and bring more positive energy to society."

Secretary of Renji Hospital's Communist Party Committee Ms. Lian Guo said, "In the past seven years, SMIC has continued to carry out the 'Liver Transplant Program for Children'. At present, the total donation of the program has reached RMB 24.8 million. A total of 420 children have been able to cover the cost of the surgery, allowing families to move forward without further worries about saving their children. On behalf of the hospital, I sincerely thank those foundations, enterprises, institutions and individuals that have helped the children to grow up happily and healthily.

