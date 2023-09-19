7th Annual DC Fintech Week Taking Place in Early November 2023

DC Fintech Week is a Global Gathering of Thought Leaders, Innovators, and Regulators, Shaping the Future of Finance

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chris Brummer, a distinguished professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center, will host the 7th Annual DC Fintech Week on November 6-8, 2023 in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will bring together thought leaders and innovators in the fintech landscape to dive deep into an inclusive and informative dialogue that shapes the future of finance.

DC Fintech Week 2023

Scheduled for November 7th at Fannie Mae's Midtown Center, and November 8th at the International Spy Museum, DC Fintech Week offers a unique and immersive experience for attendees seeking to learn more about the intricate world of fintech. A small bootcamp for regulators and practitioners will be held on November 6, 2023, at the Georgetown University Law Center, offering a comprehensive exploration of fintech's regulatory landscape.

"We're looking forward to providing another unparalleled opportunity to hear from the most pivotal people in finance, technology and government," Brummer shared. "This year, we are scheduling the event over the regional and off-year U.S. elections to provide participants with a unique experience here in Washington and to offer the first opportunity to look forward to what policy may mean for financial technology in the upcoming years."

As a pivotal hub for financial technology policy discussions, DC Fintech Week has extended an invitation to scholars, government staff, nonprofits, and industry professionals to contribute papers to the forum. Submissions of 10,000 words or less that advance a fresh understanding of emerging financial technologies and related policy concerns are requested. Three exemplary papers will be featured, with author segments filmed and live-streamed at Fannie Mae's cutting-edge headquarters. Selected papers will also be showcased on the conference website, reaching a diverse community of regulators, technologists, and thought leaders. The submission deadline was September 4, 2023, for unpublished or year-old publications.

An expanding group of co-hosts has rallied behind DC Fintech Week, including Fannie Mae, Visa, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Crypto Council for Innovation, and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), serving as the Regulatory Co-Host.

First launched on the campus of Georgetown University Law Center, DC Fintech Week has grown over the last seven years to become a staple of international regulatory conversations and discussions. And as the fintech landscape continues to evolve, DC Fintech Week remains at the forefront of driving meaningful discussions and fostering connections that are crucial for responsible and innovative fintech development. It is largely regarded as one of few "safe spaces" for public, private and nonprofit sectors to dialogue on financial and technology policy. And perhaps the only where billionaires, students and regulators can sit on the same row of an event featuring a major thought leader or policymaker.

About DC Fintech Week

The Annual DC Fintech Week is a globally recognized event that convenes leaders, innovators, regulators, and stakeholders in the financial technology sector that first took place in 2017. Ever since its inception, the event has had a simple objective: democratize information and allow everyone–from nonprofits and technologists to entrepreneurs and regulators–to engage one another, free of charge, in a meaningful dialogue about fintech and the future of finance.

Speakers at last year's DC Fintech Week included Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu, CFTC Chairman, Russ Behnam, Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve Michael S. Barr, European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness, Congressman Patrick McHenry, BIS Economist Hyun Song Shin, Stripe Co-Founder and CEO Patrick Collison, and many others. In addition, the forum hosted newsmaker conversations with leading firms around the world on AI/ML, big data, central bank digital currencies, stablecoins, venture capital, cybersecurity, blockchain forensics and more. CNBC, Bloomberg and C-span streamed sessions live, and the event leaders expect another similar gathering in 2023.

About Dr. Chris Brummer

Dr. Chris Brummer is a professor, lecturer, and author. He teaches at Georgetown University Law Center , where he serves as the Faculty Director of the Institute of International Economic Law. He has spent over a decade researching the development of financial and regulatory policy and the impact of technology on how authorities operationalize supervision and regulatory oversight.

In addition to his service to academia, Dr. Brummer has served on the Consultative Working Group for the European Securities and Markets Authority's Financial Innovation Standing Committee, as well as the National Adjudicatory Council of FINRA, where he received accolades for his work on advancing investor protection. Dr. Brummer also served as a member of President Biden's transition team, where he worked on Treasury Department matters. A frequent lecturer, he has delivered Black History keynote addresses for the SEC, FinCEN, and OCC.

Dr. Brummer's work has been featured in The New York Times, CNN, Marketwatch, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg, among others.

He lives in Washington, D.C. with his wife, securities attorney and former microfinance specialist, Rachel Loko.

SOURCE DC Fintech Week