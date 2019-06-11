7th Annual Kleinschmidt Windstorm Challenge Promotes STEM Experience for Middle and High School Students

PITTSFIELD, Maine, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 400 middle and high school students participated in the 7th Annual Kleinschmidt Windstorm Challenge at the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center on May 17. The Kleinschmidt Windstorm Challenge has students design, construct and test a scale-model floating wind turbine platform. The students then present their efforts to a panel of judges. A total of 74 high school and middle school teams participated in this year's event, making it the largest competition to date.

The middle school division winners of the 2019 Kleinschmidt Windstorm Challenge from King Middle School in Portland pose for a photo with Dr. Habib Dagher.

Lakes Region High School's "The Lakers" captured first place in the high school division, while King Middle School's (Portland) "Raman Noodles" placed first in the middle school division. In addition to a paid internship at the UMaine Composites Center, the three members of the winning high school team, along with their advisor, won a trip to Germany to visit an offshore wind farm, hosted by EnBW.

"This truly hands-on STEM experience is the only one of its kind in the country and is developing Maine's next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and engineers to lead Maine and the U.S. in harnessing renewable energy opportunities in the Gulf of Maine and beyond," says Dr. Habib Dagher, Executive Director of the UMaine Advanced Structures and Composites Center. "The creativity and commitment exhibited by these students is extraordinary and gives me great confidence in the future of renewable energy in our state."

"Kleinschmidt has been honored to sponsor the 2019 Windstorm Challenge at the University of Maine. It is thrilling to see the students actively engage in problem-solving and construction of unique, creative support systems. This challenge promotes intellectual curiosity among students who may someday become engineers and scientists that solve great human challenges in the areas of renewable energy and sustainable environmental practices," says Jon Christensen, President and CEO of Kleinschmidt. "We were happy to recognize that outcome when an engineering student recently told me that the Windstorm Challenge helped reinforce her decision to become an engineer. What a great opportunity for students in Maine and for the future of STEM in our state! Congratulations to the winners, and thanks to all the contestants who participated."

