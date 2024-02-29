7th Annual Plunge for Elodie Set to Surpass $2.5 Million Raised for EB Research Partnership

Small hometown fundraiser turned global movement for rare disease to be held across 20+ locations worldwide

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EB Research Partnership (EBRP) announces the 7th annual Plunge For Elodie scheduled for March 10 - April 27, 2024. Since its inception, the Plunge for Elodie has evolved from a small hometown fundraiser into a global movement, inviting participants to plunge into freezing waters to raise awareness and funds for the life-threatening rare genetic skin disorder, Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). This year marks a groundbreaking year for the Plunge for Elodie with more than 20 events worldwide. The goal is to raise $500,000 in 2024 which would help the event's fundraising total surpass $2.5M raised for life-saving EB research since 2018.

Elodie lives with a severe form of EB. EB Research Partnership and the Plunge for Elodie will continue to make waves until a cure is found, for Elodie and everyone battling EB.

LOCAL FRIENDS IN WELLESLEY INSPIRED A GLOBAL MOVEMENT

The Plunge for Elodie was created by 10 childhood friends of Elodie's mom, EBRP Board Member Emily Kubik. Elodie was born in 2016 with a severe form of EB. She is one of 500,000 people around the world suffering from EB and faces a life expectancy of just 30 years. Children with EB are called "Butterfly Children'' because their skin is as fragile as the wings of a butterfly. They face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process.

"None of us had ever heard of EB when Elodie was born, but as we learned more about the disease - and witnessed the challenges that EB families face - we felt compelled to act. We formed this event with the goal of making a splash for the cause. Our splash turned into a global wave, and we won't stop until a cure is reached," vows Kristan Khtikian, Plunge for Elodie Co-Chair.

The original Plunge for Elodie site of Wellesley, MA is now accompanied by 20 Plunge locations across the globe - from Greensboro, NC and Seattle, WA to Okinawa, Japan, Adelaide, Australia, the Channel Islands, United Kingdom, and beyond.

Since its inception, the Plunge for Elodie has grown to 10,000+ supporters drawing more than 1 million participants. The movement has captured the hearts of many and has multiplied with the help of local communities, EB families, and celebrities like actress Jessica Biel who took a virtual Plunge for Elodie in 2018. Elodie even recently shared the Plunge story in her own words , alongside Emma Watson and Kermit the Frog.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Supporters are invited to join a local Plunge to show support and raise funds for all children battling EB.

Those who do not live near a plunge location can participate in the Virtual #PlungeForElodie campaign on social media.

2024 PLUNGE FOR ELODIE DATES & LOCATIONS

March - April: Virtual Plunges

Sunday, March 10 : Los Angeles, CA

: Friday, March 22 : Melbourne , AUS

: , AUS Saturday, March 23 : New York, NY

: Saturday, March 30 : Wellesley, MA

: Saturday, April 6 :

Adelaide , AUS Greensboro, NC Greenwich, CT North Devon, UK Okinawa , JPN Sheridan, WY



Sunday, April 21 : Seattle, WA

: Saturday, April 27 :

Nashville, TN Utica, NY

Date TBC:

Beacon, NY Channel Islands, UK Cleveland, OH Dickinson College , PA San Francisco, CA Sydney , AUS West Hartford, CT



The 2024 Plunge for Elodie is proudly supported by corporate sponsors including Abeona Therapeutics, Belkin Family Lookout Farm, Dellbrook JKS, iHeartMedia, and Sophia's Hope . For a full list of Plunge for Elodie sponsors, visit the Plunge for Elodie website .

PROGRESS TOWARDS A CURE

Since 2010, EB Research Partnership (EBRP) has raised over $60 million, funding more than 140 projects and effectively transforming the EB clinical trial landscape. From 2 clinical trials to over 40, including 2 FDA approved treatments, there has been remarkable progress made towards a cure for EB.

The Plunge for Elodie shows first-hand the power of steadfast determination: "This grassroots event has grown into a global movement and is making a huge impact," states EBRP CEO Michael Hund. "We've set the goal of a cure for EB by the year 2030. And when that cure is reached, the Plunge for Elodie will have been an integral part of that milestone."

More information on how to donate and get involved can be found at www.plungeforelodie.org . Also follow @plungeforelodie on Instagram and Facebook .

About EB Research Partnership

Founded in 2010 by a dedicated group of parents along with Jill and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, EB Research Partnership (EBRP) is the largest global nonprofit dedicated to funding research aimed at treating and ultimately curing Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a group of devastating and life-threatening skin disorders that affect children from birth.

Working around the clock with offices in the US and Australia, EBRP utilizes an innovative venture philanthropy business model. When making a grant to a research project, they retain the added upside of generating a recurring revenue stream if the therapy or product is commercially successful, then use the return on investment to fund additional EB research until a cure is found.

To learn more, visit www.ebresearch.org

