7th Annual Sandy Hook Ride Heads West to Pittsburgh With Focus on How Faith-Based Orgs Can Stem Gun Violence

NEWTOWN, Conn., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Team 26, America's bicycle messengers of peace, hope and love, will head from Newtown, Ct. to unite communities large and small, rural and urban, wealthy and impoverished, to raise awareness and promote sensible solutions to the nation's gun violence epidemic.

For the first time, the ride will not end in Washington, DC, but will head west and finish in Pittsburgh near the Tree of Life Synagogue, the site of a horrific hate crime in October. Team 26, named in honor of the 26 students and educators lost to gun violence at the Sandy Hook School, will leave Newtown, Ct. on Friday, April 26th.

"We are focused on uniting communities from Newtown to Squirrel Hill and everywhere in between and beyond," said Monte Frank, founder of Team 26. "We will ride for Charleston, Christchurch, Sutherland Springs, Oak Creek and every other faith and community that has been impacted by gun violence. An attack on one faith is an attack on all faiths."

The 600-mile ride will take place in two stages over six days.

The first stage will finish in Baltimore, Md. on April 29 with stops along the way in Peekskill, NY, Morristown, NJ and Trenton, NJ, Philadelphia and Newark, DE.

Team 26 will then depart Baltimore on April 30 with stops in Gettysburg and Chambersburg Pennsylvania, and a visit to the Flight 93 National Memorial before ending in Pittsburgh on May 2.

More information is available at www.team26.org.

Team 26 Schedule

April 26 – Newtown, CT to Morristown, NJ – 107 miles

April 27 – Morristown, NJ to King of Prussia, PA – 123 miles

April 28 – King of Prussia, PA to Baltimore, MD – 96 miles

April 29 – Baltimore, MD – Rest Day / Community Service

April 30 – Baltimore, MD to Chambersburg, PA – 93 miles

Gettysburg, PA Rally, Seminary Ridge Museum Peace Portico, 2 pm – 3 pm

May 1 – Chambersburg, PA to Somerset, PA – 126 miles

Flight 93 National Memorial, Shanksville

May 2 – Somerset, PA to Pittsburgh, PA – 68 miles

