7th Edition of Pacific Alliance's LAB4+ Summit Kicks Off Tomorrow in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Alliance — an economic, development and political block conformed by Peru, Chile, Colombia and Mexico — will host the 7th edition of the LAB4+ Summit , this week from Nov. 20-21, 2019, at The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. LAB4+ is the Pacific Alliance's largest innovation, technology and business summit and represents an ideal opportunity for attendees to learn about innovation happening in Latin America's top producing economies.

The Pacific Alliance represents the 7th largest economy in the world with over 230 million inhabitants and an outstanding business, start-up and public innovation ecosystem and global market. The LAB4+ Summit is its main platform to showcase, connect and generate growth and business opportunities. After six successful editions in member countries, the LAB4+ Summit is launching an Ecosystem Roadshow of top-ranked innovation ecosystems, starting with San Francisco.

Peru's Vice Minister of Foreign Trade Sayuri Bayona, Director of ProChile's California office Nicolas Vives, ProColombia's Vice President of Exports Juliana Villegas and the Consul General of Mexico in San Francisco's Ambassador Remedios Gómez Arnau will represent the four countries that make up the Pacific Alliance. Additionally, more than 200 investors, venture capitalists and buyers, 80 incubators and accelerators, 60 government decision-makers, 50 top-ranked companies, 1,500 key players from San Francisco and 55 partner countries will be in attendance.

Guests will hear from the event's keynote speaker Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy, as well as from some of LATAM's key players who founded Bay Area-based companies including Rodrigo Lopes, co-founder of Arrivedo; Alberto Yepez, co-founder of Forgepoint Capital; Jorge Heraud, CEO of Blue River Technology; Katia Canepa Vega, beauty tech designer; senior advisors from Inter-American Development Bank and many more.

The event is free to attend with prior registration. To view the schedule and speaker line up, click here.

About the Pacific Alliance

The Pacific Alliance is an initiative of regional integration comprised of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. Its three main objectives are: to build in a participatory and consensual way an area of deep integration to move progressively towards the free mobility of goods, services, resources and people; drive further growth, development and competitiveness of the economies of its members, focused on achieving greater well-being, overcoming socioeconomic inequality and promote the social inclusion of its inhabitants; and to become a platform of political articulation, economic and commercial integration and projection to the world, with emphasis on the Asia-Pacific region.

