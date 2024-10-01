PARIS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paris Peace Forum returns this year with an outstanding list of high-level participants, including Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic; Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of Unesco; Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization; and Oleksandra Matviichuk, 2022 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

7th edition of the Paris Peace Forum: First High Level Participants Announced

Numerous opinion leaders, decision-makers, academics and visionaries will also be attending.



> To view the full press release, click here: https://parispeaceforum.org/fr/actualites/7eme-edition-du-forum-de-paris-sur-la-paix-decouvrez-les-premiers-participants-de-haut-niveau/



For this 7th edition under the theme "Wanted: A Functioning Global Order", to be held at the Palais de Chaillot, the 2024 Paris Peace Forum will feature a series of high-level panels and discussions around 4 key themes :

Peace, Geopolitics and Multilateralism

Inequalities and Sustainable Development Goals

Climate and Environment

Digital World

About the Paris Peace Forum:

The Paris Peace Forum is an international multi-stakeholder platform dedicated to global governance solutions. By fostering dialogue and collaboration, the Forum aims to strengthen the governance of global commons such as climate, space or oceans, and to improve international management of global challenges, particularly those of digital and disruptive technologies.

