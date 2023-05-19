7th Heaven Chocolate, the #1 Vegan Chocolate in Israel, Launches in the U.S. with Award-Winning Vegan Milk Chocolate Formula

News provided by

7th Heaven Chocolate

19 May, 2023, 10:30 ET

Founded by vegan couple Daniel Bareket and Elya Adi, 7th Heaven Chocolate took two years of extensive research to develop the unique formula that delivers the creaminess of milk chocolate. The team will debut the oat milk-based collection at Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago to showcase their innovative approach to creating a vegan-friendly chocolate that doesn't compromise on taste or texture.

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official—the chocolate game has been forever changed with the arrival of 7th Heaven Chocolate in the United States. After two years of research and development, Israel-based brand "Panda" was born with explosive growth since 2019, becoming the #1 vegan chocolate in the country. Now, "Panda" is debuting in the United States as 7th Heaven Chocolate, delivering melt-in-your-mouth indulgence that you have to taste to believe. 

Continue Reading
7th Heaven Chocolate took two years of extensive research to develop the unique formula that delivers the creaminess of milk chocolate. The brand is debuting in the U.S. with its oat milk collection, delivering melt-in-your-mouth indulgence that you have to taste to believe.
7th Heaven Chocolate took two years of extensive research to develop the unique formula that delivers the creaminess of milk chocolate. The brand is debuting in the U.S. with its oat milk collection, delivering melt-in-your-mouth indulgence that you have to taste to believe.

Despite being completely dairy-free, 7th Heaven Chocolate has the taste, texture, and creaminess of milk chocolate. The brand is revolutionizing the indulgent experience with its unique formula, crafted with FairTrade cocoa and a delicious oat milk base. With a commitment to sustainability and a dedication to using only the highest quality ingredients without artificial flavors, 7th Heaven Chocolate is more than just a treat – it's a statement. And with its Kosher Pareve Certification (supervised by the OU (Orthodox Union), Badatz Belz, and the Chief Rabbinate of Israel) and cruelty-free status, it's a statement we can all feel good about making.

"We are thrilled to bring 7th Heaven Chocolate to the United States and offer consumers a dairy-free chocolate option that doesn't compromise on taste or quality," said Malanda Miklic, Vice President of Sales. "Our goal is to make vegan chocolate desirable, irresistible, and approachable, and with our oat milk base, we promise it's shockingly delicious."

Originally formulated with soy in Israel, 7th Heaven Chocolate's milk alternative was modified to use oat milk in response to consumer demand in the U.S. This switch reflects a growing trend among consumers who are seeking healthier and more sustainable options, along with the brand's dedication to using only the finest quality ingredients that deliver exceptional taste. The team will debut the entire vegan milk chocolate collection at Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago this May (Booth #20158), offering fun activations at the booth where guests can customize their own chocolate packaging.

7th Heaven currently offers 3.5oz full-sized milk chocolate bars in various flavors such as Caramel & Salt, Peanut Butter Cream, Classic Milk Chocolate, Hazelnut Cream, and White & Cookies. As part of the collection, 1.6oz snack bars are also available in Peanut Butter Cornflakes, Caramelized Coconut, Pistachio Halva, and Hazelnut Rice Crisps. Currently, the full assortment of chocolate is available online and in New York, Los Angeles, and Florida local retailers, with plans for expansion across the U.S. The brand has particularly been selling out in Kosher stores and has gained a lot of popularity due to its quality, ethical values, and delicious taste. For more information, visit 7thheavenchocolate.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

About 7th Heaven Chocolate:
7th Heaven Chocolate is a vegan chocolate company that delivers the taste, texture, and creaminess of milk chocolate without the dairy. Founded by vegan couple Daniel Bareket and Elya Adi after two years of extensive research, the unique formula is now the #1 vegan chocolate in Israel under its original brand name "Panda." Now available in the United States as 7th Heaven Chocolate, the team is committed to sustainability and uses only the highest quality ingredients –including FairTrade cocoa. The Signature and oat milk formulas are Kosher Pareve Certified, cruelty-free and gluten-free. For more information, visit 7thheavenchocolate.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Zenda T.
[email protected]

SOURCE 7th Heaven Chocolate

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.