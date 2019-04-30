7th NYC CDO Summit, Sponsored by Globant, Returns to Columbia University on May 8, 2019

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019. /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers for the 7th annual NYC CDO Summit , sponsored by Globant , a digitally native global technology services company, today announced speakers and the agenda for the event on May 8, 2019, in the Roone Arledge auditorium at Columbia University in New York City.

The CDO Summit addresses the challenges and opportunities arising from big data, the cloud, digital disruption, social media, and mobile media.

"This year, our summit is more important than ever, as Chief Digital Officers and Chief Data Officers ("CDOs") are being hired to help organizations across all sectors survive digital disruption. In 2005, only a handful of people held those titles. Today there are more than 10,000 globally, in roles with increasing responsibilities, dedicated budgets and headcounts, and with many reporting directly to the CEO," according to David Mathison, founder of the CDO Club .

This year's CDO Summit will feature two sessions led by executives from Globant, who will share and discuss key strategies for preparing organizations for a digital and cognitive revolution.

From 11:30am-12:00pmEST, Emiliano Horcada, Global Head of Design and Digital Transformation Partner at Globant, will deliver a keynote titled: "Driving Tangible Transformation - how to transition your organization's digital aspirations into action."

Emiliano will introduce a key framework that can be used to assess organizational fitness, and show how to use that assessment to build a roadmap to achieve digital maturity.

From 13:30-14:15 EST, Alejandro Scannapieco, EVP & General Manager of US East Region at Globant, will moderate a panel called "Driving transformation at scale: How digital leaders are helping their organizations stay relevant," with the following panelists:

Janko Bazhdavela , VP of Product & Engineering & Digital Officer at the Corcoran Group

, VP of Product & Engineering & Digital Officer at the Corcoran Group John Minardi , Senior Director Digital Healthcare and Connected Commerce Technology Services at Johnson & Johnson

Senior Director Digital Healthcare and Connected Commerce Technology Services at Johnson & Johnson Karl Hightower , Chief Data Officer at Novant Health

, Chief Data Officer at Novant Health Michael Donnelly : Former SVP of the Digital Experiences Group at Mastercard

: Former SVP of the Digital Experiences Group at Mastercard Sanjeev Addala : SVP and Chief Information & Digital Officer at AES Corporation

"We are excited to join together at the NYC CDO Summit with the leading digital and data executives of some of the world's most prominent organizations. This is a great opportunity to contribute to the important dialogue of how to drive continuous organizational improvement and innovation," said Globant EVP and GM Alejandro Scannapieco.

Other speakers include:

Andrew Fitzgerald : Chief Digital Content Officer at Hearst TV

: Chief Digital Content Officer at Hearst TV Asha Saxena : Adjunct Professor at Columbia University

: Adjunct Professor at Atif Rafiq : Chief Digital Officer & Global CIO at Volvo Cars

: Chief Digital Officer & Global CIO at Volvo Cars Chris Wiggins : Chief Data Scientist at The New York Times

: Chief Data Scientist at The Destry Sulkes , MD, MBA : Chief Experience Officer at Wunderman Thompson Health

: Chief Experience Officer at Wunderman Thompson Health Fred Santarpia : Former Chief Digital Officer at Condé Nast

: Former Chief Digital Officer at Condé Nast Janice Ellig : CEO at Ellig Group

: CEO at Ellig Group Jeff Sporn : Chief Digital Officer, Data-driven Marketing at Equifax

: Chief Digital Officer, Data-driven Marketing at Equifax Joe DeCosmo : Chief Analytics Officer at Enova International

: Chief Analytics Officer at Enova International Joyanta Majee : VP & Head of the Data & Analytics Practice at Orion

: VP & Head of the Data & Analytics Practice at Orion Julia Bardmesser : SVP, Head of Data, Architecture and Analytics at Voya Financial

: SVP, Head of Data, Architecture and Analytics at Voya Financial Kendra Bracken-Ferguson : Founder/CEO of BrainTrust

: Founder/CEO of BrainTrust Lili Gil Valletta : CEO and Co-founder at CulturIntel and CIEN+

: CEO and Co-founder at CulturIntel and CIEN+ Linda Avery : Chief Data Officer at Federal Reserve Bank of New York

: Chief Data Officer at Federal Reserve Bank of Lisa Schneider : Chief Digital Officer & Publisher at Merriam-Webster Inc.

: Chief Digital Officer & Publisher at Merriam-Webster Inc. Marc Blaskey : SVP at POSSIBLE

: SVP at POSSIBLE Ritesh Patel : Chief Digital Officer, Health & Wellness at Ogilvy

: Chief Digital Officer, Health & Wellness at Ogilvy Satyam Priyadarshy, MBA, Ph.D : Chief Data Scientist at Halliburton

: Chief Data Scientist at Halliburton Subha Madhavan , PhD, FACMI : Chief Data Scientist at Georgetown University Medical Center

: Chief Data Scientist at Medical Center Topher Wurts : Partner and CMO at Chief Outsiders

Along with Globant and the host, Columbia University, sponsors include Chief Outsiders, Distant Job, Ellig Group, Orion, Sansan, and Wunderman Thompson.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower organizations in every aspect. Globant has more than 8,300 professionals and we are present in 14 countries working for companies like Google, Linkedin, BBVA, EA and Coca Cola among others. We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report (2016 and 2017). We are featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are members of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

About the CDO Club

The CDO Club is the world's largest community of C-suite digital leaders. Our members receive access to breaking news, original research, career development support, and networking opportunities. More: http://CDOClub.com

