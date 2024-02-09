8.16% CAGR Growth in Dietary Supplements Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Global Forecast 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The dietary supplements market is set to grow by USD 61.4 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. The vitamins segment is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing awareness of their importance in maintaining good health. Demand for vitamin supplements, especially Vitamin D in regions like Scandinavia, is rising due to deficiencies and recommendations for healthy aging and vegan diets. Multivitamin tablets containing herbs and minerals address various health concerns, fueling segment expansion. Here is an Exclusive report talking about scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dietary Supplements Market
Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.16%

Growth 2023-2027

USD 61.4 billion

Structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.04

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing contribution

APAC at 51%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Italy, and UK

The emerging trend is the increasing demand for personalized supplement solutions. Online retailers and manufacturers are offering tools for consumers to create customized supplement lists based on their nutritional requirements, health conditions, and preferences. These platforms collect data on users' habits and activities to provide tailored recommendations, fueling the growth of subscription-based supplement plans and dietary products delivered to consumers' doorsteps. This trend is expected to drive growth in the forecast period.

The analysis includes Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography landscape.

  • APAC will contribute 51% to the growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View a Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Amway Corp.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • Arkopharma Laboratories
  • Bayer AG
  • Carlyle Nutritionals LLC
  • Glanbia plc
  • Haleon Plc
  • Herbalife International of America Inc.
  • Natures Sunshine Products Inc.
  • Natures Way Products LLC
  • NOW Health Group Inc.
  • Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
  • NutriGold Inc.
  • Orgenetics Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
  • Sanofi SA
  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.
  • Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd

Applications

The Dietary Supplements industry encompasses a wide range of products, including nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbal supplements, and nutraceuticals. Catering to various health needs and preferences, these products span from sports nutrition to wellness and herbal medicine, providing consumers with natural remedies and dietary support for overall health and well-being.

