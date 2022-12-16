$8.4 Billion Worldwide Iris Recognition Industry to 2027 - Featuring BioEnable Technologie, eyeLock, HID Global and Iris ID Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iris Recognition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global iris recognition market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.39% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Despite genetic similarities, irises of different individuals are structurally distinct and unique, which allows them to be used for recognition, identification and authentication purposes. Iris recognition, also known as iris scanning, is a method used for identifying individuals based on the unique pattern of their iris. The process utilizes visible and near-infrared light to capture a high-contrast image of the iris.

The technology combines computer vision, pattern recognition, statistical inference and optics. This form of biometric system helps law enforcement officers to compare iris images of a suspect with an existing database. Also, several countries across the globe are implementing these systems in airports, points of entry or exit and other authoritative premises to reduce security breach incidences.



Over the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of crimes and the threat of terrorist attacks across the globe. These incidences have prompted government facilities to install high-tech biometric systems to improve security conditions and preventing fraudulent activities. This remains one of the primary factors that are driving the growth of the market.

Manufacturers are developing iris recognition technology so that it can be integrated with various devices such as smartphones, banking systems and ATMs. These innovations are attracting investors who are interested in conducting large-scale R&D for applying these designs in real-life applications which, in turn, is influencing the market growth positively.

Healthcare providers are making efforts to use iris-recognition for addressing patient identity challenges. The combination of iris biometric technology and healthcare-focused PTOYNet blockchain network will help in delivering improved administrative, financial and clinical efficiencies.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global iris recognition market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global iris recognition market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., eyeLock LLC, HID Global Corporation (Assa Abloy AB), Iris ID Inc, IrisGuard UK Ltd, Iritech Inc., M2SYS Technology, SRI International, Thales Group, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global iris recognition market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global iris recognition industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global iris recognition industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product integration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global iris recognition industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global iris recognition industry?

What is the structure of the global iris recognition industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global iris recognition industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Iris Recognition Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Component

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Integration

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Integration

7.1 Smartphone

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Tablet and Notebook

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Scanner

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 PC/Laptop

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Smartwatches

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Government

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Transportation

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Healthcare

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.2 eyeLock LLC

14.3.3 HID Global Corporation (Assa Abloy AB)

14.3.4 Iris ID Inc

14.3.5 IrisGuard UK Ltd

14.3.6 Iritech Inc.

14.3.7 M2SYS Technology

14.3.8 SRI International

14.3.9 Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1xm6x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets