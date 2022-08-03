8.43% CAGR in IT Training Market, Segmentation by Service and Geography - Technavio

Market Overview

One of the key factors driving the IT training market growth is the g rowth in the number of strategic partnerships among vendors.

Growth in popularity of MOOCs is one of the key challenges hindering the IT training market growth.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 35% among all regions. Therefore, the IT training market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

The IT training market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the infrastructure segment as it accounted for the largest market share growth in the base year.

Scope of the Report

IT Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled GP Strategies Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Learning Tree International Inc., LearnQuest Inc., Microsoft Corp., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pluralsight Inc., QA group of companies, and SAP SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Information Technology Market Research Reports

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to an analyst now to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

The Infrastructure Segment Held the Largest Market Share

The IT training market share growth by the infrastructure segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is driven by the growing demand for skilled individuals in networking and cloud computing technology.

Networking and cloud computing technologies have become crucial for enterprises, with growing digitization and the need for storage solutions

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for IT training in the region.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The presence of major technology companies will drive the IT training market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Sample Report

Vendor Insights-

GP Strategies Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Learning Tree International Inc.

LearnQuest Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NIIT Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Pluralsight Inc.

QA group of companies

SAP SE

The IT training market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Key Offerings

GP Strategies Corp. - The company offers digital learning solutions by integrating across all learning areas and domains for learning transformation consulting, innovation and emerging learning strategy, content design and development, content curation, and learning analytics, measurement, and evaluation.

Learning Tree International Inc.- The company offers over 360 IT courses covering 22 curricula and 120 IT certification paths. These courses are offered for professional development and continuing education and largely include curricula associated with Azure, Apple programming, Agile and Scrum, Windows Systems, etc.

Microsoft Corp. - The company offers various training courses (through its subsidiary LinkedIn) such as business courses, technology courses, and creative courses on a single platform, taught by real-world practitioners located across the globe.

To learn more about recent Developments in IT Training Market, Download our Sample Report

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Learning Management Systems Market for Higher Education by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The learning management systems market share for higher education is expected to increase by USD 5.42 billion from 2021 to 2026

Recruitment Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The recruitment software market share is expected to increase by USD 704.26 million from 2021 to 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : IT Consulting and Other Services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service

5.3 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Development - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Development - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Development - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Database - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Database - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Database - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Security - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 25:List of cybersecurity certification in the market

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 48: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 49: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 GP Strategies Corp.

Exhibit 51: GP Strategies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 52: GP Strategies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: GP Strategies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 54: GP Strategies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: GP Strategies Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 56: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 57: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 59: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Learning Tree International Inc.

Exhibit 61: Learning Tree International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Learning Tree International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Learning Tree International Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 LearnQuest Inc.

Exhibit 64: LearnQuest Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: LearnQuest Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: LearnQuest Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 67: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 NIIT Ltd.

Exhibit 72: NIIT Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: NIIT Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: NIIT Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 75: NIIT Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: NIIT Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 77: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Pluralsight Inc.

Exhibit 82: Pluralsight Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Pluralsight Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Pluralsight Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 QA group of companies

Exhibit 85: QA group of companies - Overview



Exhibit 86: QA group of companies - Business segments



Exhibit 87: QA group of companies - Key offerings

10.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 88: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 89: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 90: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 91: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: SAP SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology



Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 96: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio