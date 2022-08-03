8.43% CAGR in IT Training Market, Segmentation by Service and Geography - Technavio

Aug 03, 2022, 21:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT Training Market is a part of the IT Consulting and Other Services Industry. The market witnessed certain challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Various schools, colleges, offices, and other business units were shut down due to government mandates. However, this increased the adoption of the e-learning process, including online IT training, thus fueling the growth of the market in 2020. The IT training market size is expected to grow by USD 10.59 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.43%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
To uncover growth strategies and make the most of future growth opportunities, View our Sample Report
- One of the key factors driving the IT training market growth is the growth in the number of strategic partnerships among vendors.
- Growth in popularity of MOOCs is one of the key challenges hindering the IT training market growth.
- North America will register the highest growth rate of 35% among all regions. Therefore, the IT training market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.
- The IT training market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the infrastructure segment as it accounted for the largest market share growth in the base year.
|
IT Training Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.43%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 10.59 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.23
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
GP Strategies Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Learning Tree International Inc., LearnQuest Inc., Microsoft Corp., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pluralsight Inc., QA group of companies, and SAP SE
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Information Technology Market Research Reports
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Speak to an analyst now to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you
- The IT training market share growth by the infrastructure segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- The growth of this segment is driven by the growing demand for skilled individuals in networking and cloud computing technology.
- Networking and cloud computing technologies have become crucial for enterprises, with growing digitization and the need for storage solutions
- 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for IT training in the region.
- Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- The presence of major technology companies will drive the IT training market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Sample Report
- GP Strategies Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Learning Tree International Inc.
- LearnQuest Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Oracle Corp.
- Pluralsight Inc.
- QA group of companies
- SAP SE
The IT training market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
- GP Strategies Corp. - The company offers digital learning solutions by integrating across all learning areas and domains for learning transformation consulting, innovation and emerging learning strategy, content design and development, content curation, and learning analytics, measurement, and evaluation.
- Learning Tree International Inc.- The company offers over 360 IT courses covering 22 curricula and 120 IT certification paths. These courses are offered for professional development and continuing education and largely include curricula associated with Azure, Apple programming, Agile and Scrum, Windows Systems, etc.
- Microsoft Corp. - The company offers various training courses (through its subsidiary LinkedIn) such as business courses, technology courses, and creative courses on a single platform, taught by real-world practitioners located across the globe.
To learn more about recent Developments in IT Training Market, Download our Sample Report
Learning Management Systems Market for Higher Education by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The learning management systems market share for higher education is expected to increase by USD 5.42 billion from 2021 to 2026
Recruitment Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The recruitment software market share is expected to increase by USD 704.26 million from 2021 to 2026.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : IT Consulting and Other Services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Service
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service
- 5.3 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Development - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Development - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Development - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Database - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Database - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Database - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Security - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 25:List of cybersecurity certification in the market
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Service
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 48: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 49: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 GP Strategies Corp.
- Exhibit 51: GP Strategies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: GP Strategies Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 53: GP Strategies Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 54: GP Strategies Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: GP Strategies Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.4 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 56: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 59: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Learning Tree International Inc.
- Exhibit 61: Learning Tree International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Learning Tree International Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Learning Tree International Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 LearnQuest Inc.
- Exhibit 64: LearnQuest Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: LearnQuest Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: LearnQuest Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 67: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 NIIT Ltd.
- Exhibit 72: NIIT Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: NIIT Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: NIIT Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: NIIT Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: NIIT Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 77: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 80: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Pluralsight Inc.
- Exhibit 82: Pluralsight Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Pluralsight Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Pluralsight Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 QA group of companies
- Exhibit 85: QA group of companies - Overview
- Exhibit 86: QA group of companies - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: QA group of companies - Key offerings
- 10.12 SAP SE
- Exhibit 88: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 89: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 91: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: SAP SE - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 96: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article