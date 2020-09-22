$8.5 Billion Clean Room Robot Markets, 2025 - Accelerating Spread of COVID-19 Prompting Several End-users to Adopt Automation Technologies

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clean Room Robot Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Articulated, SCARA, Collaborative Robots), End User (Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Food & Beverage), Component (Robotic Arm, End Effector), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clean room robot market (including prices of peripherals, software, and system engineering) was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to USD 8.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2025.

The robotic arm segment to hold the largest share of the cleanroom robot market in 2020



The robotic arms segment held the largest share of the component market in 2019. The robotic arm is one of the most expensive hardware components in a robot, and its design can often be time-consuming and complex. The arm has to be built according to the ISO/TS 15066 standard and certified for the same.



The designing of the robotic arm for collaborative robots is more detailed than it is for traditional industrial robots. When compared to traditional industrial robots, collaborative robots often have a curved arm to make it safe for human contact. Inside its complex design, the arm also has to house the drives, motors, and sensors, while providing the maximum level of dust and water resistance, which can often be challenging.



Articulated robots to hold the largest share of cleanroom robot market in 2020



Articulated robots held the largest share of the cleanroom robot market in 2019. This is because articulated robots have the highest number of joints and offer the highest degree of motion. Therefore, they can be adopted for a wide number of applications and can also be altered more easily if the product or the process changes.



The market for SCARA robots is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because they cost lesser than articulated robots and offer a considerable degree of freedom with 4 axes. Articulated robots can cost between USD 19,000 and USD 120,000, whereas SCARA robots can cost between USD 10,000 and USD 50,000. Also, SCARA robots occupy less space than cartesian and parallel robots and are therefore more adopted than cartesian and parallel robots.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand for Contaminant-Free Machines and Equipment in Clean Rooms

5.2.1.2 Need to Pass Goods and Materials Between Areas of Different Environmental Grades Through Material Airlocks (Mal)

5.2.1.3 Anticipated Shortage of Skilled Workforce in Manufacturing Industries Due to Restrictions on Migration Due to COVID-19

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation Cost of Industrial Robots, Especially for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Collaborative Robots for Clean Room Applications

5.2.3.2 Accelerating Spread of COVID-19 Prompting Several End-users to Adopt Automation Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interoperability and Integration Issues With Industrial Robots

5.2.4.2 Difficulties Faced by Start-Up Companies to Demonstrate Their Products Virtually

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Vs-087 Clean Room Robot Manufactured by Denso (Japan) Used by Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology Ipt (Germany) for Stem Cell Research

5.3.2 Globalfoundaries (Singapore) Adopted Omron Corporation'S (Japan) Ld-90 Mobile Robots for Manufacturing Semiconductor Wafers

5.3.3 Nasa Using Clean Room Robots for Researching Samples Obtained from Mars

5.4 Clean Room Robot-Related Regulations and Standards

5.4.1 Iso Clean Room Standards (Iso Class 1-Iso Class 9)

5.4.2 Ingress Protection (Ip Xx) Ratings



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Ecosystem and Market Map

6.4 Technology Trends

6.4.1 Integration With Iiot, Cloud Technology, and Predictive Maintenance

6.4.2 Integration With Ai

6.4.3 Integration With 5G Networks

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.5.1 Publication Trends



7 Cleanroom Robot Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Traditional Industrial Robots

7.2.1 Articulated Robots

7.2.1.1 Articulated Robots Have Highest Payload Capacity Among Other Types of Robots and Can Exceed 1,000 Kg

7.2.1.2 Average Selling Price of Articulated Robots

7.2.2 Scara Robots

7.2.2.1 Scara Robots Popularly Used in Assembly and Material Handling Applications

7.2.2.2 Average Selling Price of Scara Robots

7.2.3 Parallel Robots

7.2.3.1 Parallel Robots Move Faster Than Scara Robots

7.2.3.2 Average Selling Price of Parallel Robots

7.2.4 Cartesian Robots

7.2.4.1 Cartesian Robots Can Easily Handle Payload of 100 Kg or More

7.2.4.2 Average Selling Price of Cartesian Robots

7.3 Collaborative Robots

7.3.1 Collaborative Robots Occupy Less Space Due to Absence of Safety Fence

7.3.2 Average Selling Price of Collaborative Robots

7.4 COVID-19 Impact on Various Types of Clean Room Robots



8 Cleanroom Robot Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Robotic Arms

8.2.1 Robotic Arms Held Largest Share of Clean Room Robot Market in 2019

8.3 End Effectors

8.3.1 Grippers

8.3.1.1 Mechanical

8.3.1.1.1 Mechanical Grippers-Strongest Type of Grippers

8.3.1.2 Electric

8.3.1.2.1 Electric Grippers Being Fully Programmable Enables Them to Have Partially Open and Partially Closed States

8.3.2 Vacuum Cups

8.3.2.1 Vacuum Cups-Most Versatile Robot End Effectors Due to Their Modularity

8.3.3 Clamps

8.3.3.1 Clamps More Economical and Portable for Short-Run Jobs Compared to Grippers in Many Applications

8.4 Drives

8.4.1 Pneumatic

8.4.1.1 Good for Lightweight Pick-And-Place Applications That Require Both Speed and Accuracy

8.4.2 Electric

8.4.2.1 Electric Drives Preferred Over Pneumatic Drives in Clean Room Application as Electric Drives Do Not Leak Air

8.5 Controllers

8.5.1 Controllers Capable of Supporting Multiple Robots

8.6 Sensors

8.6.1 Some Sensors Used in Clean Room Application: Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Navigation/Positioning Sensors, Vibration Sensors, and Current Sensors

8.7 Power Supply

8.7.1 Industrial Robots Powered by Industrial 400 V, 3-Phase Current Supplied from 4-Pin Outlets

8.8 Motors

8.8.1 Brushless Ac Servo Motors Preferred Over Dc Servo Motors, as They Support Higher Torques and Payloads

8.9 Others

8.9.1 End-Position Switches, Single Acting Cylinders, Vacuum Generators, and Valves-Some Other Components Used in Clean Rooms



9 Clean Room Robot Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace

9.2.1 Requirement of Iso Class 7 for Clean Rooms Driving Demand

9.3 Electrical & Electronics

9.3.1 Manufacturing of Semiconductor Devices, Hard Disks, Flat Panel Displays, and Solar Panels to Boost Demand

9.4 Plastics, Rubber, & Chemicals

9.4.1 Some Plastic Products Cannot Withstand Sterilization Methods Effectively and Must Be Produced in Clean Environments

9.5 Food & Beverages

9.5.1 Robots Used in this Industry Generally Possess Payload Capacity-Up to 10 Kg

9.6 Optics

9.6.1 Optical Components Requiring Extremely High Precision to Drive Demand

9.7 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

9.7.1 Strict Cleaning and High Ip Ratings Requirements to Spur Market Growth

9.8 COVID-19 Impact on Various End-users



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Startup and SME Evaluation

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1 Star

11.4.2 Pervasive

11.4.3 Emerging Leaders

11.4.4 Emerging Companies

11.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

11.6 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

11.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.7.1 Product Launches

11.7.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.7.3 Expansions

11.7.4 Acquisitions

11.7.5 Contracts and Agreements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 ABB

12.2.2 Yaskawa

12.2.3 Fanuc

12.2.4 Kuka

12.2.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

12.2.6 Mitsubishi Electric

12.2.7 Denso

12.2.8 Nachi-Fujikoshi

12.2.9 Seiko Epson

12.2.10 Omron Corporation

12.3 Right-To-Win

12.3.1 ABB

12.3.2 Yaskawa

12.3.3 Fanuc

12.3.4 Kuka

12.3.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

12.4 Other Key Players

12.4.1 Universal Robots

12.4.2 Aerotech

12.4.3 Iai

12.4.4 Stubli

12.4.5 Comau

12.4.6 Yamaha

12.4.7 Hirata

12.4.8 St Robotics

12.4.9 Techman Robot

12.4.10 Rethink Robotics

